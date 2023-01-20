The Misfit of Demon King Academy Season 2 Episode 3 Release date and Time

The Misfit of Demon King Academy made a comeback with Season 2, and we have already got to see the first two thrilling and fun-filled episodes of the anime series. Now, it’s the turn for the third episode to come out, so when will episode 3 of The Misfit of Demon King Academy Season 2 be released?

The first season of the anime series came out in the month of September of 2020, and it was rated 4.8 out of 5 on Crunchyroll and 7.3 on IMDb. Seeing the tremendous response from fans, it’s not at all surprising to see the show returning for another season. Also, the ongoing season is a split-cour season, so it’s likely to run for 24-25 episodes.

When will The Misfit of Demon King Academy Season 2 Episode 3 air?

The Misfit of Demon King Academy Season 2 episode 3 will release on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at 7:30 AM on Crunchyroll. The streaming platform also has the English subbed and dubbed version of the animated series’ first season. Besides that, here, we have given the release timings keeping in mind the time differences between different regions:

Pacific Standard Time: 7:30 am

Central Standard Time: 9:30 am

Eastern Standard Time: 10:30 am

Greenwich Mean Time: 3:30 pm

Central European Time: 4:30 pm

Indian Standard Time: 9:00 pm

Philippines time: 11.30 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time: 2:00 am

What happened previously in the animated series?

Ziek tried tricking Anos by giving him 18 chances to guess the real identity of God’s Child. In overconfidence, Anos says he will not need more than nine chances. However, the rule of the game also suggests that if Anos loses, he has to let go of all his powers for at least five minutes. When Anos couldn’t guess the correct answer in the initially given timeframe, his powers got sealed. Even though Anos didn’t have any ability, Ziek could not defeat him, so in return, he was turned into an owl by Anos.

“Just nine guesses is enough for me. I thought I’d make this as fair a fight as possible.”?



Watch the latest episode of The Misfit of Demon King Academy II streaming now on @Crunchyroll!!? pic.twitter.com/xmvqSwNa5S — Aniplex of America (@aniplexUSA) January 19, 2023

Later, using his intellect, Anos discovered Zeik was lying to him from the start, and he had implanted a fake memory in his brain. On the other side, just when Misha is about to die, she is able to awaken all her strong powers and immediately kills the woman who has stabbed Sasha.