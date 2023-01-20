An anime adaptation of the Ranger Reject series has been confirmed to be in production, but a release date and studio sadly remain TBA.

The 2023 Winter anime slate may have only just started, but fans are already looking ahead to what the year has in store for the growing industry.

One series that has already gained some traction online is the Ranger Reject IP, also known as ‘Go! Go! Loser Ranger!’ and ‘Sentai Daishikkaku’.

Here is everything that fans need to know about Ranger Reject, including the plot and original manga series as fans wait on news of a release date.

RANGER REJECT IS GETTING AN ANIME!?!?!? This better not flop pic.twitter.com/a5N3OdUFdT — Haihefabones (@Mentalkokkaku) January 20, 2023

Ranger Reject anime adaptation announced

On December 6, 2022, the official website for the Ranger Reject (Loser Ranger) series confirmed that an anime adaptation was in the works.

As of January 2023, neither a targeted release date nor production studio has been confirmed, but there are already rumors online that the series will make its global debut later this year.

“Manga production is sometimes a grueling and lonely process, like throwing a ball into the middle of nowhere. In the midst of all this, I felt rewarded by the anime adaptation, as if I had been given the opportunity to throw the ball back,” said author Negi Haruba.

“I look forward to seeing the uncool and cool Combatant D in action. Readers who have read this so far. I was able to keep throwing the ball because you all were there across the way. I will continue to throw the ball as hard as I can so that it does not lose to the animation, and I would be happy if you could continue to pick it up.” – Mangaka Negi Haruba, via official website.

Director Keiichi Sato would add that, “I have worked on many HERO films, but I decided to accept the offer to direct after seeing a single line of dialogue.

“I decided to accept the offer to direct the film because of one line that I saw in the film. The monster wins. I’m going to try to express this hot cry through the main character, the monster D, and I’m going to try to be a cheat and go on a rampage! I’ll be waiting for you soon!” – Keiichi Sato, via official website.

Where to read the original manga series

As of January 2023, a total of eight complete Tankobon volumes of the Ranger Reject anime have been published in Japan.

The good news is that the series is also being published in English, with two volumes currently available:

Volume 3 – February 21, 2023

Volume 4 – April 18, 2023

Volume 5 – June 20, 2023

Volume 6 – August 22, 2023

Fans can purchase physical copies of the Ranger Reject manga via Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Books-A-Million, Penguin Random House, and RightStuf.

Digital copies are also available through Bookwalker, Google Play, Kobo, and Nook.

Kodansha US describes the series as:

“When the Monster Army invaded Earth thirteen years ago, the Divine Dragon Rangers rose up to stop them! With the war raging on, these great heroes are mankind’s last hope…or are they?

In truth, the invaders were subjugated within a year, forced to continue to crank out a monster a week for the Rangers to crush in front of their adoring fans! But one monster has had enough. Something has to change! He’ll rebel against the might of the Dragon Rangers and destroy them all…from the inside!” – Ranger Reject synopsis, via Kodansha US.

If your still on the fence about reading Ranger Reject & you need that little push you should one million percent watch this video honestly, a proper video on the series finally…(chapter 1 spoilers) pic.twitter.com/G5DQLs2RgI — Kal (@Kobeniscar) January 17, 2023

