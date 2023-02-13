After Ayakashi Triangle, UniteUp! and Nier Automata, one of the most anticipated sequels of a popular anime, The Misfit of Demon King Academy, is impacted due to the return of the deadly Coronavirus.

Recently, the news of the anime’s episode 7 getting delayed was divulged online by the anime’s production team. However, official sources have not yet made an announcement regarding the delayed episode’s new release date. Besides that, starting from February 18, 2023, the anime series episodes 1 to 6 will be re-aired on the channels of Japan.

The announcement for the delay of the anime’s episode 7 and beyond reads:

Thank you very much for your support. Due to the impact of the spread of the new coronavirus ‘COVID-19’ on the video production schedule, we have decided to postpone the broadcast and distribution of episode 7 and beyond. Therefore, broadcasts by each broadcasting station after February 18 (Sat) will be rebroadcasts of episodes 1 to 6.

The second season of the action-fantasy anime series The Misfit of Demon King Academy came with its first episode on January 8, 2023. The latest cour has been divided into two parts, meaning it will likely consist of 23-24 episodes. Besides that, in the first season, Anos Voldigoad was voiced by Tatsuhisa Suzuki, and now, the voice actor has been replaced by Yuichiro Umehara in the latest season of the anime.

What is The Misfit of Demon King Academy about?

Based on a manga, the anime revolves around the main protagonist Anos Voldigoad, who gets himself reincarnated into the future era in search of peace. There, he gets admitted to an academy of sorcerers where the magic users are trained, and as Anos remembers everything of his past life, he takes little time to prove his capabilities.

The Misfit of Demon King Academy Season 2 Episode 7 has been postponed due of to the impact of COVID-19!



Please wait patiently for future updates!



?More: https://t.co/lesQsx9vz4 pic.twitter.com/qY0dFpjqkv — AnimeTV ???? (@animetv_jp) February 11, 2023

However, he realizes that something is not right and decides to investigate it. Hence, Anos will be seen enjoying his life as a sorcery student, and he will also fight all the evil in the second season of the animated series.