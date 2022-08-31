The Pale Blue Eye film reveals Christian Bale's first look with the release date

After surprising his fans with his terror-driven look as Gorr, The God Butcher in Thor: Love and Thunder, Christian Bale is all set to appear as a retired detective in the crime thriller film The Pale Blue Eye. Also, recently, the streaming giant has revealed Bale’s first look along with the film’s release date.

The Pale Blue Eye is Christian Bale’s second Netflix project, as earlier, he had voiced Bagheera for Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle, a film released on Netflix in December 2018.

First look at Christian Bale in Scott Cooper’s ‘THE PALE BLUE EYE’.



The gothic thriller follows a detective investigating a series of murders in 1830 with a young cadet named Edgar Allan Poe.



The film releases on January 6 on Netflix & in select theaters on December 23. pic.twitter.com/3ue18Rptjy — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) August 30, 2022

The Pale Blue Eye film will officially release on January 6, 2023, on Netflix. However, the film was greenlit on March 6, 2021, and the filming started on November 29, 2021.

The film is written and directed by Scott Cooper, who is popularly known for his involvement in Out of the Furnace, Black Mass, and Hostiles. Furthermore, this is the third time Christian Bale and Scott will come together for a film, as their previous collaborations were in 2013s Out of the Furnace and 2017s Hostiles.

What is The Pale Blue Eye about?

The Pale Blue Eye is the screen adaptation of the 2006 novel of the same name. The film’s story revolves around a retired detective Augustus Landor, played by Christian Bale. Landor has to investigate the murders taking place at the U.S Military Academy in New York. He is assisted by a young cadet, portrayed by Harry Melling, who eventually gets famous as an author named Edgar Allan Poe.

Here's your first look at Christian Bale as Augustus Landor in The Pale Blue Eye coming to Netflix in January 2023!https://t.co/wITah2RF2t pic.twitter.com/bSLZKxCVrX — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) August 30, 2022

Meet the cast of the film

The main cast of the film includes Christian Bale and Harry Melling. These two are accompanied by several more actors, including Gillian Anderson, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Lucy Boynton, Toby Jones, Harry Lawtey, Hadley Robinson, Timothy Spall, Simon McBurney, Robert Duvall, Charlie Tahan, Joey Brooks, Gideon Glick, Matt Heim, Steven Maier. However, the roles played by the before-mentioned actors are yet to be disclosed.