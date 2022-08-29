House of the Dragon's Corlys Velaryon Explained

GOT‘s prequel drama series House of the Dragon brings hefty new characters, and one of the notable characters is Lord Corlys Velaryon. He is the head of the House Velaryon, and King Viserys appointed him as the Master of Ships. If you are a Game of Thrones fan who is looking for more information about him, we are here to make your search easy.

Set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon follows King Viserys, who looks for a worthy successor for the Iron Throne.

Who is Corlys Velaryon?

Corlys Velaryon is the husband of King Viserys’ cousin Rhaenys Targaryen. He is one of the most potent sailors of the kingdom, due to which King Viserys made him the Master of ships. Before getting into the small council headed by King Viserys, he was known for his exceptional sailing skills as he used to sail all across Westeros.

He got the title Sea Snake when he built his own ship. Besides this, he is also known as the Master of Driftmark, an island controlled by the Velaryons. After getting enough wealth, he married Princess Rhaenys, also known as “Queen, who never was.” The duo became parents of a girl named Laena and a boy named Laenor.

After the death of King Viserys’ first wife, Aemma, Corlys tried to unite House Targaryen and House Valeryon by asking him to marry his daughter. However, when this didn’t work, he joined forces with Prince Daemon. Apart from this, in the Dance of the Dragons, Corlys supported Rhaenyra, which was a huge advantage for her as Corlys had complete control of the seas so he could dominate the sailors.

Steve Toussaint plays the fierce and influential Corlys Velaryon in the House of the Dragon TV show. The British actor is popularly known for his roles in Shooting Dogs, Judge Dredd, The Sands of Time, and more.