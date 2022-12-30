Who does Song Hye-Kyo Play in Netflix's The Glory? Meet Moon Dong-Eun

Undoubtedly, Korean dramas are in demand nowadays, but sometimes the actors make a TV series or movie even more demanding. Now, let’s talk about the new Korean Drama on Netflix, The Glory, that’s released on December 30, 2022. The show grabbed everyone’s attention as it stars Song Hye-Kyo, who is one of the most beautiful and talented South Korean actresses. So, now everyone wants to know who she is playing in the TV series.

Coming from the director Ahn Gil-ho and screenwriter Kim Eun-sook, The Glory is a revenge drama series that can give you chills. Sometimes the story seems to be emotional, and sometimes, it takes a terrifying turn.

The Glory | Official Teaser | Netflix BridTV 11724 The Glory | Official Teaser | Netflix https://i.ytimg.com/vi/kiuPvFvVeXE/hqdefault.jpg 1214435 1214435 center 32600

Besides that, a second part of the TV series has already wrapped up filming, and in a press conference, the director has already stated that it will get released sometime in March 2023. However, Netflix would be the one to finalize the release schedule.

Moon Dong-Eun from the TV show Explained

Song Hye-Kyo played the main character Moon Dong-Eun, a high school student who was severely bullied by some of her classmates. She had burn marks on her arms and legs that were also given by the bullies. Initially, she tries to stay strong, but she gives up soon, realizing that no one will ever come to help her. So, she decides to drop out of school. However, she also vows that one day she will make a comeback and ruin the lives of all the bullies and even the ones who knew everything but did not help her.

Getting abandoned by her mother, she started working in cafe outlets, and then one day, she joined a textile factory. Besides working, she also started preparing for several college entrances, and one day, she got selected for an entrance exam. After several years, she joined as an hometeacher at the school of the bullies’ daughter.

Who is Song Hye-Kyo?

Song Hye-Kyo is a South Korean actress who is well-known for her performances in Autumn in My Heart, Descendants of the Sun, Encounter, and more.

She received an award in Korean Popular Culture and Arts Awards for her contribution to the South Korean TV industry.