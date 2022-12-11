10 Best Christmas Movies available on Netflix

Christmas is here, and fans have already started searching for the best Christmas movies that can be watched on Netflix. So, here, we have compiled a list to help you sort out your plans for the Holiday season.

In this article, we have included some of the best live-action holiday films along with some animated movies that are best to watch with your loved ones on Christmas 2022. So, instead of wasting your precious time deciding what films to watch, you can go through our listing and pick any movie that intrigues you.

The best Christmas-themed movies you can watch on Netflix in 2022

1. Klaus

Let’s begin the list with the best Christmas-themed animated film on Netflix, titled Klaus. The Spanish animated film was released in 2019 and took us back to the 19th century. The film features a tale of friendship between Jesper, Smeerensburg’s new postman, and the Toymaker in the town, Klaus.

It served as the first film in the Spanish animator Sergio Pablos’ directing career. The film was appreciated by fans for its adorable storyline, animation, and spectacular performances by the voice actors.

The film won several awards for Best animated feature film and was also nominated at several extensive award functions.

2. A Boy Called Christmas

A Boy Called Christmas is a 2021 film that’s based on Matt Haig’s book of the same name, released in 2015. The fantasy film got a theatrical release on November 26, 2021, while Netflix released it internationally two days before its theatrical release. It’s a relatively simple story but still an entertaining one. It especially triggers the adventurous holiday spirit by showing us the journey of a young boy, Nikolas, who heads out for an adventure to the North.

The fantasy film received 6.7 average ratings on IMDb and 83% on Rotten Tomatoes, with 30 critic reviews. Seeing the positive response, we can say this is one of the best Christmas-themed movies on Netflix that one should not miss.

3. Love Hard

Written by Danny Mackey and Directed by Hernan Jimenez, Love Hard was released on Netflix in 2021. The story of the film revolves around an LA-based writer named Natalie Bauer, who finds his soulmate on a dating app. However, she soon realizes that the man with whom she bonded over the app has used his childhood friend’s pictures to catfish her.

If you enjoy watching lighthearted Rom-Com movies, Love Hard will not disappoint you.

4. Single All The Way

If you are looking for a best heart-touching Rom-Com movie on Netflix that you can watch with your partner this Christmas, Single All The Way comes your way. The film was released in 2021 and what makes it different from the other Christmas Rom-Coms is the gay leads of the film.

Moreover, with a beautiful storyline, you also get to see the actors making everything funny and humorous with their performance. Meanwhile, some of the scenes in the film can also make tears come out of your eyes, be it with the fun part or the emotional part.

5. The Noel Diary

‘This Is Us‘ actor Justin Hartley starrer The Noel Diary comes from the American director Charles Shyer. The story revolves around a famous author named Jake Turner, played by Hartley, and a young woman named Rachel, played by the American actress Barett Doss.

The Noel Diary is a true story based on the traumatic childhood of Richard Paul Evans, one of the co-writers of the film.

6. Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

If musical films are your taste, Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey can be the best appropriate Christmas movie on Netflix for you. The American musical Christmas-themed film was released in 2020. David E. Talbert directed the film, and Ashley Wallen choreographed it.

The movie was rewarded a rating of 89% and 75 reviews by Rotten Tomatoes. Besides this, the musical film was highly appreciated and received several awards, including Outstanding Production Design and Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture. It was also nominated for several awards, including Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album, Outstanding Animated Character in a Photoreal Feature, and more.

7. Let It Snow

Rom-Coms are never out of trend, so here we have got another film of the genre, titled Let It Snow. The movie came out in 2019 and was rated 81% on Rotten Tomatoes with 27 critic reviews.

The 2019 Romantic comedy Christmas-themed film is based on a fix-up novel titled Let It Snow: The Holiday Romances written by John Green, Lauren Myracle, and Maureen Johnson.

8. Holidate

Holidate is another film that involves romance, drama, and humor. Netflix added the movie to its massive library on October 28, 2020, and it gained an enormous viewership in the first week of its arrival on the platform. By early 2021, over 68 million viewers had watched the film.

The story revolves around the main protagonists, Sloane, played by Emma Roberts, and Jackson, played by Luke Bracey. Sloane is a loner who avoids going on holidays to avoid the judgemental family members, while Jackson is someone who is unable to find a soulmate. Things take a beautiful turn when the two cross paths with each other.

9. Scrooge: A Christmas Carol

Another best animated Christmas film for the fans is included in the list, and interestingly, the film was released on Netflix a few days ago, i.e., December 2, 2022. Scrooge: A Christmas Carol follows supernatural and time-traveling elements along with being a musical animated film, and that’s what makes it exciting.

The film’s voice cast includes Luke Evans, Jessie Buckley, Johnny Flynn, Fra Fee, Rebecca Gethings, and more.

10. Angela’s Christmas

Angela’s Christmas is the shortest film on this list, with a runtime of 30 minutes. It revolves around a girl named Angela who prays for everyone’s wellness on Christmas. The Netflix original film is a heartwarming and adorable thing to watch with your family.

Besides this, after watching the short animated film, you can also watch its sequel, Angela’s Christmas 2, available on the same streaming platform.