Fantasy fans who hold Tolkien’s books and Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings trilogy close to their hearts have waited what seems like an entire age for The Rings of Power to drop, and that time has finally come. We look ahead to preview Episode 3.

The first two episodes of the prequel series, Shadow of the Past and Adrift, set up a growing threat in Middle-earth, sensed by protagonist Galadriel and Bronwyn. Familiar character Elrond is overseeing these new lands and fans are welcomed to become acquainted with Arondir and Nori in the double-bill premiere.

Developed by J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay for Amazon Prime and based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s novel, The Lord of the Rings, The Rings of Power will be set thousands of years before The Hobbit and its successor, starring Robert Aramayo, Morfydd Clark, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, and many more.

The Rings of Power Episode 3 Release Date and Global Release Times

The Rings of Power Episode 3 is scheduled to release on Friday, September 9, 2022, on Amazon Prime.

With the general release time being Midnight ET, this means viewers in the west will receive Episode 3 at 9 pm PT on Thursday, September 8, 2022.

Since The Rings of Power will release on the Amazon Prime platform in tandem in every country, this means certain parts of the world will be able to watch new episodes at different times.

Below, we have translated what the 9 pm ET premiere is the equivalent of in your part of the world:

United Kingdom – 2 am BST

Australia – 11 am AEST

Brazil – 10 pm BRT (Thursday, September 8)

Europe – 3 am CEST

India – 6:30 am IST

Japan – 10 am JST

Middle East – 5 am MEST

New Zealand – 1 pm NZST

First Reviews for the Double-Bill Premiere

Early reviews called The Rings of Power a “cinematic masterpiece” which many thought was a given considering the show’s record-breaking budget. However, reports on the show’s writing are also giving top marks.

Writer Richard Newby highlighted the show’s ability to showcase Middle-earth’s “rich sense of history” and many have been blown away by the cinematography featured in the first two episodes.

Gorgeous show! Production design is incredible. What’s more is the writing and performances, it feels like Tolkien (overt nods to Jackson too). There’s a simplicity to its themes, a rich sense of history, and whimsy atop a darker underbelly. I’m invested. #RingsOfPower https://t.co/hIfj5UdV8d — Richard Newby (@RICHARDLNEWBY) September 2, 2022

The Rings of Power Episode Count and Release Schedule

The Rings of Power has eight episodes to bulk out its Season 1 debut on Amazon Prime.

The series is scheduled to release every Thursday/Friday on Amazon Prime, and the following schedule confirms the finale will air on Friday, October 14, 2022.

Below, we have provided the show’s release schedule in full with dates to mark in your calendar. We will also update episode titles as they are announced:

Episode 1: Shadow of the Past – Friday, September 2, 2022

– Friday, September 2, 2022 Episode 2: Adrift – Friday, September 2, 2022

– Friday, September 2, 2022 Episode 3: TBA – Friday, September 9, 2022

Episode 4: TBA – Friday, September 16, 2022

Episode 5: TBA – Friday, September 23, 2022

Episode 6: TBA – Friday, September 30, 2022

Episode 7: TBA – Friday, October 7, 2022

Episode 8: TBA – Friday, October 14, 2022

It all begins today. #TheRingsOfPower pic.twitter.com/JqDRK5oQbR — The Lord of the Rings on Prime (@LOTRonPrime) September 1, 2022

The Rings of Power is now streaming on Amazon Prime.

