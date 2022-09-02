The Rings of Power Episode 3 Release Date and Global Release Times
Fantasy fans who hold Tolkien’s books and Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings trilogy close to their hearts have waited what seems like an entire age for The Rings of Power to drop, and that time has finally come. We look ahead to preview Episode 3.
The first two episodes of the prequel series, Shadow of the Past and Adrift, set up a growing threat in Middle-earth, sensed by protagonist Galadriel and Bronwyn. Familiar character Elrond is overseeing these new lands and fans are welcomed to become acquainted with Arondir and Nori in the double-bill premiere.
Developed by J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay for Amazon Prime and based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s novel, The Lord of the Rings, The Rings of Power will be set thousands of years before The Hobbit and its successor, starring Robert Aramayo, Morfydd Clark, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, and many more.
The Rings of Power Episode 3 is scheduled to release on Friday, September 9, 2022, on Amazon Prime.
With the general release time being Midnight ET, this means viewers in the west will receive Episode 3 at 9 pm PT on Thursday, September 8, 2022.
Since The Rings of Power will release on the Amazon Prime platform in tandem in every country, this means certain parts of the world will be able to watch new episodes at different times.
Below, we have translated what the 9 pm ET premiere is the equivalent of in your part of the world:
- United Kingdom – 2 am BST
- Australia – 11 am AEST
- Brazil – 10 pm BRT (Thursday, September 1)
- Europe – 3 am CEST
- India – 6:30 am IST
- Japan – 10 am JST
- Middle East – 5 am MEST
- New Zealand – 1 pm NZST
First Reviews for the Double-Bill Premiere
Early reviews called The Rings of Power a “cinematic masterpiece” which many thought was a given considering the show’s record-breaking budget. However, reports on the show’s writing are also giving top marks.
Writer Richard Newby highlighted the show’s ability to showcase Middle-earth’s “rich sense of history” and many have been blown away by the cinematography featured in the first two episodes.
The Rings of Power Episode Count and Release Schedule
The Rings of Power has eight episodes to bulk out its Season 1 debut on Amazon Prime.
The series is scheduled to release every Thursday/Friday on Amazon Prime, and the following schedule confirms the finale will air on Friday, October 14, 2022.
Below, we have provided the show’s release schedule in full with dates to mark in your calendar. We will also update episode titles as they are announced:
- Episode 1: Shadow of the Past – Friday, September 2, 2022
- Episode 2: Adrift – Friday, September 2, 2022
- Episode 3: TBA – Friday, September 9, 2022
- Episode 4: TBA – Friday, September 16, 2022
- Episode 5: TBA – Friday, September 23, 2022
- Episode 6: TBA – Friday, September 30, 2022
- Episode 7: TBA – Friday, October 7, 2022
- Episode 8: TBA – Friday, October 14, 2022
The Rings of Power is now streaming on Amazon Prime.