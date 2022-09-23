Movies & Television

The Rings of Power Episode 6 Release Date, Time and Plot Preview

By Jo Craig

Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) and Halbrand (Charlie Vickers) standing opposite each other in council in The Rings of Power

**Warning – Spoilers ahead for The Rings of Power**

The stakes are being raised in The Rings of Power as dominance in the Southlands grows stronger and we look ahead to the next entry in order to preview Episode 6 and the battle ahead.

Episode 5 put us back with the Harfoots’ migration as the Stranger protected Nori and her family from wolves. Arondir and Bronwyn’s party divided as some joined Sauron’s forces, but Galadriel and Halbrand finally saw eye to eye and departed from Numenor to help the South. Elrond was also stuck between a rock and a hard place as his oath to Durin was challenged by the fate of the Elves.

Developed by J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay for Amazon Prime and based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s novel, The Lord of the Rings, The Rings of Power will be set thousands of years before The Hobbit and its successor, starring Robert Aramayo, Morfydd Clark, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, and many more.

The Rings of Power Episode 6 Release Date and Global Release Times

The Rings of Power Episode 6 is scheduled to release on Amazon Prime on Friday, September 30, 2022.

With the general release time being Midnight ET, this means viewers in the west will receive Episode 6 at 9 pm PT on Thursday, September 29, 2022. 

Since The Rings of Power will release on the Amazon Prime platform in tandem in every country, this means certain parts of the world will be able to watch new episodes at different times.

Below, we have translated what the Midnight ET premiere is the equivalent of in your part of the world:

  • United Kingdom – 5 am BST
  • Australia – 2 pm AEST
  • Brazil – 1 am BRT
  • Europe – 6 am CEST
  • India – 9:30 am IST
  • Japan – 1 pm JST
  • New Zealand – 4 pm NZST
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power – Cr. Courtesy of Prime Video, © 2010-2022 Amazon.com, Inc.

Episode 6 Preview

The short preview for Episode 6 supplied by Amazon Prime confirms that Galadriel, Halbrand, and the Numenoreans will undertake their first battle together, presumably against the Orc camp that currently holds the Southlands.

Arondir will also have his hands full trying to convince Bronwyn to stand against the growing evil and not succumb to fealty like she believes her kind is destined to do.

Additionally, Elrond and Durin will arrive back at Khazad-dum, where they will have to persuade the Lord to allow the Elves to mine Mithril for the sake of their survival, but we all know what lurks in the depths of the mines and the Balrog will soon be awakened.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power – Credit: Matt Grace/Prime Video © 2010-2022 Amazon.com, Inc.

How Many Episodes are in The Rings of Power?

The Rings of Power has eight episodes to bulk out its Season 1 debut on Amazon Prime.

The series is scheduled to release every Thursday/Friday on Amazon Prime, and the following schedule confirms the finale will air on Friday, October 14, 2022.

Below, we have provided the show’s release schedule in full with dates to mark in your calendar. We will also update episode titles as they are announced:

  • Episode 1: Shadow of the Past – Friday, September 2, 2022
  • Episode 2: Adrift – Friday, September 2, 2022
  • Episode 3: Adar – Friday, September 9, 2022
  • Episode 4: The Great Wave – Friday, September 16, 2022
  • Episode 5: Partings – Friday, September 23, 2022
  • Episode 6: TBA  – Friday, September 30, 2022
  • Episode 7: TBA – Friday, October 7, 2022
  • Episode 8: TBA – Friday, October 14, 2022

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

The Rings of Power is now streaming on Amazon Prime.

