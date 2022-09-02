The Rings Of Power: How old is Galadriel? Everything you should know about the character

LOTR: The Rings of Power premiered on Amazon Prime, and with its beautiful visuals and amazing characters, it has successfully accumulated a lot of appreciation from fans worldwide. It’s pretty difficult to say who is the hero in the TV show, but one character who seems to play a pivotal role in the series is Galadriel. Well, as the events of The Rings of Power takes place before 3000 years of Lord of the Rings, fans want to know How old Galadriel is in the Second Age of the Middle Earth.

Fans of Lord of the Rings are already familiar with Galadriel as they have seen an older version of her, portrayed by Cate Blanchett in LOTR and The Hobbit.

How old is Galadriel in The Rings Of Power?

Galadriel, whom we have seen in Lord of the Rings and the other movies, is approximately 8000 years old. Hence, we can say that as The Rings of Power shows a younger version of the powerful Elf, she might be 5000 years old approximately.

As The Rings of Power‘s Galadriel is much younger than we have seen before, she has a long journey before becoming what she is in LOTR. In fact, the young girl in The Rings of Power is not yet worthy of a ring as she has several things to learn before becoming a hero.

Who is Galadriel?

Born to Finarfen and Earwen, Galadriel is one of the most powerful Elves in the Middle-Earth. She was born before the first age in Valinor in the year of the trees. She had three brothers named Aegnor, Angrod, Orodreth, and Finrod. Initially, Galadriel did not participate in any Middle-Earth battles, while all her brothers fought and died eventually. However, during this time, she crossed paths with Celeborn, her future husband.

The origin story of Galadriel can confuse you as a book titled Unfinished Tales, published in 1980, shares different origin stories about the character.

Who portrayed Galadriel in The Rings of Power?

Morfydd Clark plays the role of Galadriel in The Rings of Power. Clark’s initial performances were seen in the 2014s films The Falling and Madame Bovary.

Her most recent works include The Personal History of David Copperfield, Eternal Beauty, and Crawl. The British actress also bagged nominations for Best Actress in BAFTA Rising Star Award in 2021 and British Independent Film Awards in 2020.