When is Disney Plus Day 2022? New Releases and Deals Explored
Featured
All eyes are on Disney during the month of September 2022, with Disney Plus Day on the horizon, followed by the Disney & Marvel Games Showcase and D23, and we confirm when Disney Plus Day 2022 is.
D23 is thought to be the biggest event for Disney and Marvel fans will also be tuning in with anticipation to hear the latest announcements concerning the MCU.
So, what exactly is Disney Plus Day? It’s an annual event hosted by the Walt Disney Company designed to market the streaming services Disney Plus, Hulu, and Star Plus. The celebrations usually produce announcements, new releases on the platforms, and a series of deals.
When is Disney Plus Day 2022?
Disney Plus Day 2022 is scheduled to take place on Thursday, September 8, 2022.
Subscribers will notice that Disney has moved its original Disney Plus Day anniversary date from mid-November to September this year.
2021’s Disney Plus Day was poorly received by fans who criticized the company’s decision to make announcements from within a Twitter thread, as well as the lack of new content up for grabs.
It’s fair to say subscribers are more concerned with the upcoming D23 Expo event happening on Saturday, September 10, 2022, however, Disney Plus Day still has a lot to showcase.
Disney Plus Day New Releases and Announcements
Even though there’s no live stream show to tune into, Disney Plus Day has a number of movies and television shows coming to the platform, including some behind-the-scenes featurettes.
Fans wishing to be kept up to date with any new announcements from Disney during the day can follow Disney Plus’ Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.
Below, we have outlined the full list of new releases arriving on Disney Plus Day:
Movies
- Pinocchio
- Frozen and Frozen 2 Sing-Along
- Remembering
- Welcome to the Club
- Thor: Love and Thunder
TV
- Cars on the Road
- Tierra Incógnita
- Epic Adventures With Bertie Gregory
- Growing Up
- Dancing with the Stars
- Mike
- Wedding Season
Behind the Scenes
- Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return
- Assembled: Thor: Love and Thunder
Disney Plus Day Deals
Presently, the best deal on offer from Disney Plus is the Disney Plus bundle for American parties, where you can sign up for Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Plus for $13.99 a month.
New deals will likely be announced by Disney on the day, with some expecting last year’s $1.99 deal to make a comeback.
Otherwise, UK viewers still have the Disney Plus Monthly deal to get in on for £7.99 per month, as well as the yearly subscription for £79.90.
By Jo Craig – [email protected]