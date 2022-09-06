All eyes are on Disney during the month of September 2022, with Disney Plus Day on the horizon, followed by the Disney & Marvel Games Showcase and D23, and we confirm when Disney Plus Day 2022 is.

D23 is thought to be the biggest event for Disney and Marvel fans will also be tuning in with anticipation to hear the latest announcements concerning the MCU.

So, what exactly is Disney Plus Day? It’s an annual event hosted by the Walt Disney Company designed to market the streaming services Disney Plus, Hulu, and Star Plus. The celebrations usually produce announcements, new releases on the platforms, and a series of deals.

Pinocchio | New Trailer BridTV 11145 Pinocchio | New Trailer https://i.ytimg.com/vi/pNEO2e-OFu4/hqdefault.jpg 1084474 1084474 center 32600

When is Disney Plus Day 2022?

Disney Plus Day 2022 is scheduled to take place on Thursday, September 8, 2022.

Subscribers will notice that Disney has moved its original Disney Plus Day anniversary date from mid-November to September this year.

2021’s Disney Plus Day was poorly received by fans who criticized the company’s decision to make announcements from within a Twitter thread, as well as the lack of new content up for grabs.

It’s fair to say subscribers are more concerned with the upcoming D23 Expo event happening on Saturday, September 10, 2022, however, Disney Plus Day still has a lot to showcase.

Photo Illustration by Thiago Prudencio/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Disney Plus Day New Releases and Announcements

Even though there’s no live stream show to tune into, Disney Plus Day has a number of movies and television shows coming to the platform, including some behind-the-scenes featurettes.

Fans wishing to be kept up to date with any new announcements from Disney during the day can follow Disney Plus’ Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

Below, we have outlined the full list of new releases arriving on Disney Plus Day:

Movies

Pinocchio

Frozen and Frozen 2 Sing-Along

Remembering

Welcome to the Club

Thor: Love and Thunder

TV

Cars on the Road

Tierra Incógnita

Epic Adventures With Bertie Gregory

Growing Up

Dancing with the Stars

Mike

Wedding Season

Behind the Scenes

Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return

Assembled: Thor: Love and Thunder

Screenshot from Thor: Love & Thunder official trailer, Marvel Entertainment.

Disney Plus Day Deals

Presently, the best deal on offer from Disney Plus is the Disney Plus bundle for American parties, where you can sign up for Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Plus for $13.99 a month.

New deals will likely be announced by Disney on the day, with some expecting last year’s $1.99 deal to make a comeback.

Otherwise, UK viewers still have the Disney Plus Monthly deal to get in on for £7.99 per month, as well as the yearly subscription for £79.90.

Day in the life of #Pinocchio! ? ? Don't miss this epic adventure come to life in the all-new movie, streaming on #DisneyPlusDay September 8 on @DisneyPlus! pic.twitter.com/Y5ze87QzsY — DisneyPinocchio (@DisneyPinocchio) August 31, 2022

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

Show all