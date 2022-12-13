While we wait for Santa Claus to slide down our chimneys, Tim Allen’s jolly gift-giver is preparing to leave Disney Plus and we discuss the possibility of The Santa Clauses Season 2.

The series was confirmed to be a sequel to The Santa Clause 3 and has seen the return of many characters from the film series, including Charlie and Bernard.

Showrun by Jack Burditt, directed by Jason Winer, and based on The Santa Clause by Leo Benvenuti and Steve Rudnick, The Santa Clauses is a sequel to 2006’s The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause and features returning stars Allen, Elizabeth Mitchell, Eric Lloyd, and David Krumholtz.

The Santa Clauses Season 2 Possibilities

The Disney Plus series was originally billed as a limited series, which usually means that the narrative is capped to one season.

However, in an interview with Deadline, creator Jack Burditt addressed the possibility of a second season outside its limited billing:

“We did not make it impossible to make a second season. I do think we give a good beginning, middle and end to the season, but we did not close any doors.”

Even though it was originally gathered that The Santa Clauses would bring about an end to the long-running movie series, there’s a high chance the show could continue each Winter depending on its popularity.

How Many Episodes are in The Santa Clauses

The Santa Clauses is confirmed to have six episodes on Disney Plus.

The show debuted with a double-bill premiere on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, and the final episode will air on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 – eleven days before Christmas.

Below, we have outlined the show’s full release schedule and we will update the final two episode titles when they are announced:

Chapter One: Good To Ho – November 16, 2022

– November 16, 2022 Chapter Two: The Secessus Clause – November 16, 2022

– November 16, 2022 Chapter Three: Into the Wobbly Wood – November 23, 2022

– November 23, 2022 Chapter Four: The Shoes Off the Bed Clause – November 30, 2022

– November 30, 2022 Chapter 5: Across the Yule-Verse – December 7, 2022

– December 7, 2022 Chapter Six: A Christmas to Remember – December 14, 2022

The Santa Clauses is now streaming on Disney Plus.

