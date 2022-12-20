Who are the main voice cast members in The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh anime movie and where do you recognize them from?

The Seven Deadly Sins remains one of the most popular and recognizable franchises in the anime industry, having made its TV debut all the way back in 2014.

Today, December 20, Netflix released part 1 of the new Grudge of Edinburgh movie, which focuses on Tristan; the son of Melodias and Elizabeth.

Whilst many of the original voice cast have reprised their roles for The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh, there are a few new characters that fans are dying to know more about and specifically, where they recognize the voice actors from.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh voice cast

The main voice cast for The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh anime movie includes the following actors and actresses:

Tristan: Ayumu Murase (Shoyo Hinata from Haikyu and Iruma Suzuki from Welcome to Demon School Iruma-kun)

Fairy: Koki Uchiyama (Tomura Shigaraki from My Hero Academia and Soru Ita from Soul Eater)

Meliodas: Yuki Kaji (Eren Jaeger from Attack on Titan and Koichi Hirose from JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure)

Elizabeth: Sora Amamiya (Aqua from KonoSuba and Chizuru Mizuhara from Rent-A-Girlfriend)

Ban: Tatsuhisa Suzuki (Usada Lettuce from Kamen Rider and Ken Ryuguji from Tokyo Revengers)

Diane: Aoi Yuki (Sayaka Natori from Your Name and Yuzuru Nishimiya from A Silent Voice)

King: Jun Fukuyama (Joker from Persona 5 and Lelouch Lamperouge in Code Geass)

Gowther: Yuhei Takagi (Shira from Naruto: Shippuden and Krovahn Olfred from Hundred)

Tristan (child): Mikako Komatsu (Rebecca Bluegarden from Edens Zero and Maki from Jujutsu Kaisen)

Deathpierce is voiced by Yohei Azakami (Leek from Dragon Ball Super and Jean from Spriggan), whilst Priest is voiced by Kazuyuki Okitsu (Jonathan Joestar from JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure and Ayao Sarutobi from Gintama)

Shinnosuke Tokudome voices Tairon (Gura from RobiHachi and Shio Ihei from Tokyo Ghoul), Makoto Koichi voices Minika (Sakura from Lycoris Recoil and Tokitate Yuka from I’m Standing on a Million Lives), and finally, Shino Shimoji voices Kurumiru (Mako Toma from Selection Project and Luca from The Case Study of Vanitas).

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 1 hits Netflix TODAY! Here's Ayumu Murase and Koki Uchiyama's message for you.#NetflixAnime pic.twitter.com/N0Hc7EFOLV — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) December 20, 2022

Is The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh an original story?

Yes, The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh is an original story for The Seven Deadly Sins franchise, i.e., it is not adapting a specific arc from the manga series.

Author Nakaba Suzuki has penned the story of Grudge of Edinburgh, making it canon within the wider franchise and potentially a story that can be revisited in a spin-off manga; of which there have been several already published.

“This original story by series creator Nakaba Suzuki follows the story of Tristan, the son of The Seven Deadly Sins protagonist Meliodas and his wife Elizabeth. While coming to terms with the powers inherited from his parents, Tristan makes friends with the mysterious Fairy and Giant clans and fights to protect his family. Bridging the stories of The Seven Deadly Sins and Four Knights of the Apocalypse, this film features a never-before-seen The Seven Deadly Sins story.” – Netflix Media Center.

A release date for part 2 of the film has not been revealed, but is expected to premiere via Netflix sometime in early 2023.

By Tom Llewellyn – [email protected]

