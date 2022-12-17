Merchandising and domestic views should be enough to see Gudetama: An Eggcelent Adventure return for season 2 on Netflix.

If you are feeling low this holiday season, or if you simply can’t find anything to watch with the family; there may be no better series to watch than Gudetama…The story of a depressed Japanese egg.

As ridiculous as it is adorable, Gudetama will have you grinning from ear to ear, laughing at the weirdness that can come from a simple Yolk, having made its global debut on Netflix earlier this week.

Whilst Gudetama has not yet been renewed for season 2, fans can be hopeful to see more depressive misadventures to come; here is everything that fans need to know.

me the whole time when watching gudetama on netflix: pic.twitter.com/qrG4q31RPl — jojo ? (@tapiopika) December 15, 2022

Gudetama needs your support for season 2

As previously noted, Gudetama: An Eggcelent Adventure has not yet been publicly renewed for season 2 by either Netflix, Gathering, or Oriental Light and Magic (OLM).

On the one hand, the series did set up a second season of the adorable show with its main storyline remaining unresolved. Episode 10 concluded with Shakipiyo heading off on another adventure to find her mother, who had been moved to another chicken farm, as Gudetama is ‘reborn’ again from his own blue-egg-bearing mother.

In truth, there are infinite possibilities for the Gudetama series when it comes to its plot; 10-minute-long episodes and its rather unique nature mean that there is no rush to reach any type of definitive conclusion.

Domestically in Japan, Gudetama had an animated shorts series that aired between 2014 and 2020 as part of the ‘Asa Chan’ family programming on the Tokyo Broadcasting System. Each episode lasted only one minute, but this demonstrates just how many different side stories and misadventures could be depicted in season 2 of the Netflix adaptation.

However, the series renewal is still dependent on gaining enough watch time to be deemed a resource-worthy endeavor. Whilst Gudetama’s budget will be significantly lower than most Netflix titles, it will still require word-of-mouth from fans to reach the largest audience possible.

Just finished watching gudetama, Gurl I can't believe I cried over a chick and an egg ?????????



Shakipiyo is so freaakin adorableee please ??? i can't handle the cuteness ??????????.



Pls gimme season 2 ???#Gudetama — Jean (@jeyanniee) December 13, 2022

The good news is that Gudetama has generally received egg-celent reviews and ratings from fans around the world – as of December 17, the series is scoring an impressive 7.8/10 on IMDB.

“It seems entirely unnecessary, and it mostly is — we don’t really need to know any more about Gudetama other than its distinct lack of motivation. Even still, the show — dubbed Gudetama: An Eggcellent Adventure — manages to be just charming enough to justify its brief run. Whereas many TV shows can be exhausting, Gudetama is instead viewing for when you’re exhausted.” – Gudetama review, via The Verge.

It should be noted that merchandising may also play a factor in Gudetama’s renewal. The franchise has been expanded to all different types of media and domestic productions in Japan, from cosmetics and fashion, to cafes and video games – there was even a Gudetama Airbus that took flight in 2016.

Consequently, even if the Netflix views aren’t enough for a direct renewal, as long as the wider franchise sees its revenue stream increase domestically in Japan; it should be enough to see the local production studios of OLM and Gathering continue production.

Overall, if the series is able to strike any type of chord with domestic audiences in Japan and make minor inroads into the international marketplace, it should be only a matter of time before Gudetama returns for season 2 on Netflix.

I just finished watching the show yesterday and omg its so adorable ?. What a great laugh I had!#Gudetama Season 2? ? We still need to find Mommy!!! ? — The Crazy Gamer (@TheCraz83867323) December 14, 2022

