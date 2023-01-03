**Waning – Spoilers ahead for Kaleidoscope**

Netflix’s latest sensation has subscribers watching the season many times in different orders and weaved through every episode is character Ava Mercer. We introduce you to the actor playing her in Kaleidoscope, Paz Vega.

Kaleidoscope has been billed as a miniseries, meaning the narrative will be capped to one season on Netflix, eliminating that chance of a Season 2 renewal.

Created by Eric Garcia, Kaleidoscope follows thief Leo, who attempts to pull off a $7 billion heist alongside other crew members, but conflicts within the group taint the maestro’s grand plans.

Who is Ava Mercer in Kaleidoscope?

Ava Mercer is a main character in the Netflix series Kaleidoscope, portraying an Argentinian immigrant turned lawyer.

Serving as the weapons specialist of Leo’s group, Ava’s profession also gives her inside information into the jewelry sellers of the black market.

Despite being one of Leo’s closest allies, Ava’s personal predicament forces her to betray him and work as a mole for the FBI.

Meet Paz Vega

Spanish-born actor Paz Vega has a number of credits to her resume, dating back to the 1997 television series Menudo es mi padre.

Vega performed in a number of Spanish projects for the following decade before branching into global titles such as Kill the Messenger, The OA, and Rambo: Last Blood.

After Kaleidoscope, Vega has three upcoming films in post-production, including Double Soul, Emperor, and Fireflies at El Mozote.

Introducing the Cast of Kaleidoscope

Subscribers will quickly recognize Far Cry and Breaking Bad star Giancarlo Esposito in the lead role, opposite veteran British actor Rufus Sewell, who you will remember from The Holiday and A Knight’s Tale.

Jordan Mendoza, Hemky Madera, Soojeong So, and more are also a part of the ensemble as recurring characters, in addition to a few guest roles.

Below, we have included the main cast members in the Netflix roster:

Giancarlo Esposito – Leo Pap

– Leo Pap Rufus Sewell – Roger Salas

– Roger Salas Paz Vega – Ava Mercer

– Ava Mercer Rosaline Elbay – Judy Goodwin

– Judy Goodwin Jai Courtney – Bob Goodwin

– Bob Goodwin Tati Gabrielle – Hannah Kim

– Hannah Kim Peter Mark Kendall – Stan Loomi

meet the crew of KALEIDOSCOPE, a brand new heist series now streaming:



Leo Pap (Giancarlo Esposito), the fearless heist operation leader who devises the most elaborate heist in history ? pic.twitter.com/6ACprsYsHN — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) January 1, 2023

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

Kaleidoscope is now streaming on Netflix.

