Riffing off of the ‘choose your own adventure’ novels, Netflix encourages you to watch the new series in different orders for an alternative perspective each time and we introduce you to the character Dr. Wagner from Kaleidoscope and the actor who plays him: Richard Masur.

Viewers will recognize Far Cry and Breaking Bad star Giancarlo Esposito in the lead role, opposite veteran British actor Rufus Sewell, who you will know from The Holiday and A Knight’s Tale.

Created by Eric Garcia, Kaleidoscope follows thief Leo, who attempts to pull off a $7 billion heist alongside other crew members but conflicts within the group taint the maestro’s grand plans.

Who Plays Dr. Wagner? Meet Richard Masur

Dr. Wagner only appeared in one episode of Kaleidoscope – Episode 2 titled Green – and he is played by Richard Masur.

Masur’s filmography dates back all the way to 1974, when he debuted in the television series All in the Family as George.

Nearly a decade later, Masur appeared in 1982’s The Thing by John Carpenter – a horror film that would go on to be a staple in the genre.

Other iconic projects of Masur’s include playing Rutherford in Risky Business and Stanley Uris in the It miniseries.

How Many Episodes are in Kaleidoscope?

Kaleidoscope has eight episodes within its debut season and the installments can be watched in any order.

While mixing episodes offers a unique viewing experience, the episode titled “White” is always intended to be the series finale.

The show has been billed as a miniseries, meaning the narrative will be capped to one season on Netflix, eliminating that chance of a Season 2 renewal.

Below, we have listed the episode titles in their standard order:

Episode 1: Yellow

Episode 2: Green

Episode 3: Blue

Episode 4: Orange

Episode 5: Violet

Episode 6: Red

Episode 7: Pink

Episode 8: White

Kaleidoscope is now streaming on Netflix.

