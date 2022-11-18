Movies & Television

Who Sings the 1899 Theme Song on Netflix?

By Jo Craig

Baran bo Odar, Jantje Friese, José Pimentão, Mathilde Ollivier, Miguel Bernardeau, Jonas Bloquet, Yann Gael, Andreas Pietschmann, Emily Beecham, Isabella Wei, Maciej Musial, Gabby Wong, Rosalie Craig, Aneurin Barnard, Lucas Lynggaard Tønnesen, Clara Rosager, Maria Erwolter, Alexandre Willaume is cast photo for 1899
1899 - Cr. Rasmus Voss, Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

There’s only one thing better than a compelling new Netflix mystery on your doorstep, and that’s a good opening theme to accompany the series. We reveal who sings the 1899 theme song.

Instead of shooting on-location, the 1899 crew primarily used Studio Babelsberg in Potsdam, Germany for most of the filming, taking advantage of the revolutionary virtual production stage, Volume.

Created by Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar, the mystery 1899 follows a group of European migrants traveling from London to New York on a steamship within the titular year when their journey turns supernatural and stars Emily Beecham, Andreas Pietschmann, Miguel Bernardeau, and more.

1899 | Official Teaser | Netflix

BridTV
10326
1899 | Official Teaser | Netflix
https://i.ytimg.com/vi/DS2_gsMdij4/hqdefault.jpg
1027496
1027496
center
32600

Who Sings the 1899 Theme Song?

The 1899 theme song is a cover of Jefferson Airplane’s ‘White Rabbit’ and it’s sung by English singer and songwriter Eliot Sumner.

Alongside a singing career, that has produced three studio albums for the singer, Sumner has also maintained a career as an actor.

Fulfilling brief roles in 2001’s Me Without You and 2007’s Stardust, Sumner made their acting debut as an adult in 2020’s The Gentlemen and then worked in No Time to Die.

1899 Soundtrack

The opening theme is not the only popular song to feature in the series as the mystery supplies one well-known song per episode.

The tracks, that we’ve outlined below, accompany a score by Dark composer Ben Frost to add intrigue and suspense to the plot.

  • Episode 1: White Rabbit – Jefferson Airplane
  • Episode 2: Child in Time – Deep Purple
  • Episode 3: The Killing Moon – Echo and the Bunnymen
  • Episode 4: (Don’t Fear) The Reaper – Blue Öyster Cult
  • Episode 5: The Wizard – Black Sabbath
  • Episode 6: All Along the Watchtower – Jimi Hendrix
  • Episode 7: The Wind (Of My Soul) – Cat Stevens
  • Episode 8: Starman – David Bowie

How Many Episodes are in 1899?

1899 is scheduled to release on Thursday, November 17, 2022, on Netflix.

The series has eight episodes on offer, and all entries will drop simultaneously on the streaming platform.

Episode 1 is titled “The Ship” and is directed and written by co-creators Odar and Friese.

Dark’s episode runtime had an average 44-73 minutes and we expect 1899 to follow a similar length.

Below, we have included a full episode guide complete with titles:

  • Episode 1: The Ship
  • Episode 2: The Boy
  • Episode 3: The Fog
  • Episode 4: The Fight
  • Episode 5: The Calling
  • Episode 6: The Pyramid
  • Episode 7: The Storm
  • Episode 8: The Key
1899 – Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

1899 is now streaming on Netflix.

Have something to tell us about this article?
Let us know
or Comment Below

Gaming Trailers

Jo Craig
@shingeekyjo

Being a pop culture writer and a proud geek of all trades, Jo loves to dissect fandoms and marvel at their insides. The entirety of The Lord of the Rings, superhero origins, the Ghost of Tsushima score, the Wings of Freedom, and the endless search for a sleepy Tyranitar are but a few of Jo's passions, with a penchant for contributing to the geek culture community.

Read more of Jo's articles

Got a tip?

Let us know