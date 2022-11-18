There’s only one thing better than a compelling new Netflix mystery on your doorstep, and that’s a good opening theme to accompany the series. We reveal who sings the 1899 theme song.

Instead of shooting on-location, the 1899 crew primarily used Studio Babelsberg in Potsdam, Germany for most of the filming, taking advantage of the revolutionary virtual production stage, Volume.

Created by Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar, the mystery 1899 follows a group of European migrants traveling from London to New York on a steamship within the titular year when their journey turns supernatural and stars Emily Beecham, Andreas Pietschmann, Miguel Bernardeau, and more.

Who Sings the 1899 Theme Song?

The 1899 theme song is a cover of Jefferson Airplane’s ‘White Rabbit’ and it’s sung by English singer and songwriter Eliot Sumner.

Alongside a singing career, that has produced three studio albums for the singer, Sumner has also maintained a career as an actor.

Fulfilling brief roles in 2001’s Me Without You and 2007’s Stardust, Sumner made their acting debut as an adult in 2020’s The Gentlemen and then worked in No Time to Die.

1899 Soundtrack

The opening theme is not the only popular song to feature in the series as the mystery supplies one well-known song per episode.

The tracks, that we’ve outlined below, accompany a score by Dark composer Ben Frost to add intrigue and suspense to the plot.

Episode 1: White Rabbit – Jefferson Airplane

– Jefferson Airplane Episode 2: Child in Time – Deep Purple

– Deep Purple Episode 3: The Killing Moon – Echo and the Bunnymen

– Echo and the Bunnymen Episode 4: (Don’t Fear) The Reaper – Blue Öyster Cult

– Blue Öyster Cult Episode 5: The Wizard – Black Sabbath

– Black Sabbath Episode 6: All Along the Watchtower – Jimi Hendrix

– Jimi Hendrix Episode 7: The Wind (Of My Soul) – Cat Stevens

– Cat Stevens Episode 8: Starman – David Bowie

How Many Episodes are in 1899?

1899 is scheduled to release on Thursday, November 17, 2022, on Netflix.

The series has eight episodes on offer, and all entries will drop simultaneously on the streaming platform.

Episode 1 is titled “The Ship” and is directed and written by co-creators Odar and Friese.

Dark’s episode runtime had an average 44-73 minutes and we expect 1899 to follow a similar length.

Below, we have included a full episode guide complete with titles:

Episode 1: The Ship

Episode 2: The Boy

Episode 3: The Fog

Episode 4: The Fight

Episode 5: The Calling

Episode 6: The Pyramid

Episode 7: The Storm

Episode 8: The Key

1899 – Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

1899 is now streaming on Netflix.

