She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has been leaning into its light-hearted, comical side for the past few episodes, but the end of this week’s entry, Episode 6, introduced Hulk King as the potential villain – but some think it’s a front for the Young Avengers’ Hulkling.

Episode 6 also saw Nikki and Mallory represent Mr. Immortal, who faked his own death many times, and Jen attended her friend’s wedding party which led to a second brawl with Titania.

Created by Jessica Gao for Disney+ and based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters’ transformation into the green superhero, starring Tatiana Maslany, Mark Ruffalo, Jameela Jamil, Tim Roth, and more.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 6 Introduced Hulk King

Not only did Episode 6 set up the appearance of Marvel’s sinister tech group Intelligencia, but it also may have revealed the main villain behind the hunt for She-Hulk’s blood.

The final scene of this week’s entry saw a number of lab techs in white coats jostling together with Jennifer Walters’ “macro blood” profile on one of the screens. The technician we follow then received a message.

“Is the next phase of the plan ready to go?” appeared on one screen as another technician readied a fierce-looking syringe for use.

The message was sent by “Hulk King”, and it’s a similar name to another Marvel character that seems to tease the Young Avengers.

Who is Hulkling from the Young Avengers?

Theodore Altman was the child of Captain Marvel – who was previously a man in some runs – and Princess Anelle, the daughter of the Skrull Emperor, who both had an affair while being imprisoned during the Kree-Skrull War.

The Princess soon sent Theodore to Earth, fearing for his safety, where he was raised by servant Mrs. Altman and later joined the Avengers Fail-Safe Program, or the Young Avengers.

It was within this group that Theodore took on the mantle of Hulkling – not to be mistaken for “Hulking” – and later entered into a relationship with Wiccan.

Since it’s already widely rumored that the Young Avengers is being set up within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it’s not a stretch to say that the Hulkling could be involved.

We also know that Skrulls will play a big part in the upcoming series Secret Invasion, and She-Hulk could be paving the way for this.

Kate Bishop in Hawkeye



America Chavez in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness



Wiccan & Speed in WandaVision



Kang the Conqueror (ie Iron Lad) + older Cassie Lang in Ant-Man 3



Maybe: Patriot in F&WS? Kid Loki in Loki? Hulkling and/or Marvel Boy in CM2?



YOUNG AVENGERS!? pic.twitter.com/F1gKgK4q2M — ??Oracular Black Vernacular™ (@RandyS0725) September 14, 2020

How Many Episodes are in She-Hulk?

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has nine episodes within its first season on Disney Plus and the show premiered on Thursday, August 18, 2022.

Each installment will release every Thursday, putting the season finale on Thursday, October 13, 2022.

Below, we have outlined She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’s release schedule in full and we will update episode titles as they are announced:

Episode 1: A Normal Amount of Rage – August 18, 2022

– August 18, 2022 Episode 2: Superhuman Law – August 25, 2022

– August 25, 2022 Episode 3: The People vs. Emil Blonsky – September 1, 2022

– September 1, 2022 Episode 4: Is This Not Real Magic? – September 8, 2022

– September 8, 2022 Episode 5: Mean, Green, and Straight Poured into These Jeans – September 15, 2022

– September 15, 2022 Episode 6: Just Jen – September 22, 2022

– September 22, 2022 Episode 7: TBA – September 29, 2022

Episode 8: TBA – October 6, 2022

Episode 9: TBA – October 13, 2022

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is now streaming on Disney Plus.

