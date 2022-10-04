The Marvel fandom is buzzing over the new Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer, particularly focusing on Namor, the Sub-Mariner, and we explain what the villain’s title Kukulkan means.

Another point of interest within the trailer includes the identity of the next Black Panther after T’Challa’s death, and many are convinced that it will be the warrior’s younger sister Shuri. We previously discussed the best clues and theories suggesting Shuri is the new hero and you can check them out here.

Co-written by Ryan Coogler and Joe Robert Cole, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is a sequel to the 2018 debut of the Marvel character and stars Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Dominique Thorne, Florence Kasumba, Michaela Coel, Tenoch Huerta, Martin Freeman, and Angela Bassett.

Black Panther Trailer Recap

As we are being introduced to all the key players of the sequel, we enter a room where M’Baku, the Jabari Tribe, and the Dora Milaje are in council.

The leader is briefing the warriors on the imminent threat from the sea, Namor, and he reveals his native name:

“His people do not call him general or king. They call him K’uk’ulkan. The feather serpent god.”

We then cut to a shot of Namor being born under the sea and later hovering down on land by way of his ankle wings.

What Does Kukulkan Mean?

Kukulkan means ‘plumed serpent’ or ‘amazing serpent’ in Mayan culture and Black Panther’s spelling of the name, ‘K’uk’ulkan’ is also correct.

Known as a serpent deity worshiped by the Yucatec Maya people, Kukulkan is described as being a feathered serpent, which is also accurate in Wakanda Forever.

The deity is also represented in other Mesoamerican cultures: Quetzalcoatl belonging to Aztec mythology and Q?uq?umatz of the K?iche? people.

Kukulkan motivated the creation of a peaceful cult that soon became the first Mesoamerican religion to replace the old ways.

Namor is Confirmed to Be a Mutant in the MCU

In addition to Namor’s heritage representing Mayan and Aztec culture, the Wakanda Forever villain is also confirmed to be a mutant in the MCU.

In an interview with Tenoch Huerta, Empire Magazine shared the actor’s confirmation that Namor was indeed a mutant, which will be the second mutant confirmed in the MCU alongside Kamala Khan from Disney Plus’ Ms. Marvel series.

Namor will also be hailing from the kingdom of Talocan – Marvel’s answer to Atlantis – which was also inspired by the Tl?l?c?n paradise mentioned in several Aztec codices.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is scheduled to be released in the United States on November 11, 2022.

