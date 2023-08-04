Anime movies have been a fan-favorite among the audience for a long time, and now, the viewers have a chance to decide their own ending with the multiverse film To Every You I’ve Loved Before and To Me, The One Who Loved You’s release.

Manga and animes have taken over the world as people have fallen in love with the way the creative juices flow in these stories. In most cases, fans wish to have the chance to decode the storyline themselves. If you are one of them, you would be happy to know that author Yomoji Otono has granted your wish. The author released To Every You I’ve Loved Before and To Me, The One Who Loved You simultaneously, and the order in which you watch can completely change the storyline. They are both available on Crunchyroll.

To Every You I’ve Loved Before and To Me, The One Who Loved You – decide what you watch first

The movie is constructed in a manner that no matter which one you watch first, things would fall into place. However, the ending would be different.

In most cases, people have noticed that watching To Every You I’ve Loved Before and then To Me, The One Who Loved You gives you a sad ending while watching them the other way around will give you a happy ending.

Some have suggested that watching To Me, The One Who Loved You first will help viewers understand the story much better as the storyline explains the characters and the stories more in detail, which in turn makes it easy to understand To Every You I’ve Loved Before. Nonetheless, given that these two fantasy movies are connected and are set in a multiverse, there is no “proper” order that you need to follow and can choose any one to watch first.

What is To Every You I’ve Loved Before about?

The movie follows the life of Koyomi Takasaki who meets Kazune Takigawa while struggling with his parent’s divorce.

Their first meeting opens a portal of questions as Kazune reveals that she is from World Line 85 and the two have met before as they were lovers in a parallel universe.

The story takes a deep dive into their lives as viewers go on an adventure to understand if Koyomi really is Kazune’s lover.

What is To Me, The One Who Loved You about?

The movie is set in a parallel universe where Koyomi Hidaka and Shiori Sato meet at his father’s research center. The two soon develop feelings for each other, but so do their parents.

With their parents getting married, the two decide to travel to a parallel universe to ensure they do not end up being stepsiblings.

The movie revolves around their life as they try to navigate the alternate universe.

