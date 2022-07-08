Thor 4's screaming goats were inspired by Taylor Swift meme

**Warning – Spoilers ahead for Thor: Love & Thunder**

The fact that the goats from Thor: Love & Thunder received their own promotional poster for the movie says something about their contribution to the spectacle.

In a recent interview, director Taika Waititi confirmed the inspiration behind the screaming goats, and it actually makes perfect sense.

Directed by Taika Waititi, returning to the helm after Thor: Ragnarok, and penned by Waititi and Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, Thor: Love & Thunder is set to star Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, and more to showcase the passing of the Thor mantle and Mjølnir to Portman’s Jane Foster, allowing her to become Mighty Thor.

Toothgnasher and Toothgrinder’s introduction in Thor 4

The goats’ introduction in Thor: Love & Thunder had viewers hearing the animals before seeing them, as they entered the scene screaming their heads off.

The mystic goats proved to be fairly useful to Thor, Jane Foster, and Valkyrie, however, and strong enough to pull a New Asgardian boat through the cosmos.

The goats provided a healthy dose of comic relief into the narrative, especially when Gorr was lurking.

Taika Waititi’s screaming goats were inspired by Taylor Swift’s Trouble meme

In an interview with Hits Radio, director Taika Waititi was shown the popular goat meme of the animal screaming in time to Taylor Swift’s song Trouble.

Waititi immediately reacted to the meme as if he knew it and proceeded to tell viewers that this was the inspiration behind the screaming goats in Thor 4.

“See I’ve been telling everyone, I was like we heard some screaming, some screams of something on a song, from one of the promo people at Marvel, and we were like…that’s great, let’s make these screaming goats.”

Reviews are in for Thor: Love & Thunder

It’s release day for Thor: Love & Thunder and the fourth film starring the God of Thunder is receiving mixed to positive reviews.

IGN stated that Love & Thunder was “largely successful” and praised the way the film handled Thor’s journey of self-discovery.

Another reviewer stated that Thor 4 was the Batman Forever of the MCU, which can be taken as a compliment or a criticism.

Thor: Love & Thunder is now showing in cinemas worldwide.