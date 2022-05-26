Thor Love and Thunder trailer breakdown - 5 Important Details You Missed

Marvel fans have once again got to work in order to scoop up every last detail revealed in the latest trailer for Taika Waititi’s second Thor film and we provide a Thor Love and Thunder trailer breakdown to uncover some of the film’s secrets.

We explore a handful of details you may have missed from the trailer and see what the fandom is saying about these Easter eggs online.

Directed by Taika Waititi, returning to the helm after Thor: Ragnarok, and penned by Waititi and Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, Thor: Love & Thunder is set to star Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, and more to showcase the passing of the Thor mantle and Mjølnir to Portman’s Jane Foster, allowing her to become Mighty Thor.

Thor Love and Thunder trailer breakdown

The Statue Room

After Jane Foster is introduced as Mighty Thor to the shock of Thor, a later clip shows her arriving in a hall of statues built to honor a few familiar celestials.

Easy ones to identify are Uatu, the Watcher from the What If…? series and the Living Tribunal, referenced a few times before in the MCU.

The statues on the left are thought to be Infinity at the back, Eon in the middle, and Lady Death upfront.

Here are all the Celestial level beings shown in the statue room scene from the Thor Love and Thunder Trailer.



It wasnt only The Living Tribunal shown. pic.twitter.com/bHHWRhlBDl — ????Nasdorachi???? (@Nasdorachi) May 24, 2022

Thor has a “RIP Loki” tattoo

At the top of the back piece, we can see the words “RIP Loki” written across Thor’s shoulder blades, directly above an image of Loki’s horned helmet.

Thor also brings back the braid we first saw in Avengers: Age of Ultron, where a piece of his hair is entwined with a piece of Loki’s hair.

so thor writing strongest avenger on his hat and having a loki tattoo on his back the details in this thor love and thunder trailer are too much i can’t handle this pic.twitter.com/zivl0yOjJn — Shan ?? (@ShanLFTV) May 24, 2022

Valkyrie borrows Zeus’ lightning bolt to fight Gorr

During one of the last scenes of the trailer, we see Valkyrie using Zeus’ lightning bolt to battle against Gorr the God Butcher on the planet he has consumed.

This suggests that Zeus may perish in the film at the hands of Christian Bale’s villain, with the golden lightning offering some blinding color to combat Gorr’s desaturation.

Falligar the Behemoth

Another scene lifts a panel straight from the comics, when Thor and Korg visit the corpse of a fallen god bested by Gorr.

The fallen beast is in fact Falligar the Behemoth and likely a friend of Thor’s. Falligar is known to wrestle black holes for fun, which indicates the beast’s power.

Pretty cool side-by-side look at Falligar the Behemoth from the Love and Thunder teaser and from Jason Aaron’s Thor: God of Thunder story. #ThorLoveAndThunder pic.twitter.com/HasiQTt7mE — Chris Blystone (@chrisblystone) April 18, 2022

Missing character

Lastly, a few shots in the Love & Thunder trailer involving Thor and Korg are framed in such a way that suggests a third character has been edited out.

Early theories on who the third character could be include the variant of Gamora we saw in Avengers: Endgame, or the highly anticipated Beta Ray Bill, who could go on to wield Stormbreaker.

MCU Theory:If you remember the second pic where there is a blank spot there, ended up being Pepper Potts which is the character that has been appear at MCU movies before,and my guess for the missing character in Thor :Love and Thunder (pic1) is Eros aka Harry Styles, just sayin???? https://t.co/RaqNhzb58Z pic.twitter.com/2HsZYVWtVu — strbrnd' (@strbrnd) May 22, 2022

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

Thor: Love and Thunder is scheduled to release on July 8, 2022, in the US.