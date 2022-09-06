Phase 4 has heavily laid the groundwork for a full roster of new characters entering the MCU, and while some Marvel fans miss the original six Avengers – Steve Rogers, Natasha Romanoff, Bruce Banner, Clint Barton, Tony Stark, and Thor – there’s also excitement circling who will be the new Avengers.

Phase 5 of the MCU will focus on integrating these new characters into future projects and developing some of the heroes and villains we’ve already been introduced to.

While nearly every MCU project will surely feature a cameo, crossover, or ensemble in some form, the franchise only has three major ensemble entries in the pipeline: Thunderbolts, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, and Avengers: Secret Wars.

Who are the New Avengers?

Based on the source material by Marvel Comics and the nature in which these characters have been set up in the MCU thus far, we can make an educated guess that the following heroes will be part of the new Avengers:

Captain America

Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) turned in his Falcon wings at the end of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier to take on the Captain America mantle – as intended by Steve Rogers when he passed the shield over to him in Avengers: Endgame. Like his predecessor, Sam is expected to be one of the lead Avengers after his debut movie New World Order.

Kate Bishop

Introduced in Hawkeye, Hailee Steinfeld’s loveable archer Kate Bishop is also set to be a prominent character in the MCU going forward. With the Hawkeye mantle now passed to her, Kate is likely to be involved with the Avengers alongside establishing her own recruits in the Young Avengers.

Ironheart

Following on from her confirmed debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Riri Williams ( Dominique Thorne) will be taking on the Iron Man mantle by designing similar Mark suits to Tony Stark, and the character also has her own Disney Plus show coming out titled Ironheart.

Riri Williams will have a cameo in #ArmorWars. She's going to help Rhodey with things she finds too technological for him#MarvelStudios #DisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/NYP83MFGTp — Marvel Updates (@marvel_updat3s) August 29, 2022

The Marvels

With Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) already making the team, Captain Marvel is set to continue her role as a trusted and incredibly useful intergalactic Avenger. Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) also debuted as Ms. Marvel in her own Disney Plus show this year, and after the pair unite in The Marvels, it is likely the duo will be seen together in the Avengers ensembles. Kamala is also part of Kate Bishop’s Young Avengers in the comics.

Shang-Chi

Master of Kung-Fu Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) is also playing a pivotal role when it comes to the Ten Rings narrative, which was touched on in Ms. Marvel, and the hero’s ability to command the Ten Rings will also make him a valued member of the Avengers. Shang-Chi 2 is also in the pipeline.

One year ago today ‘Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings’ was released.



The best phase 4 movie and one of the best origin movies. Gave us wonderful visuals and some of the best action scenes in the MCU. #ShangChi pic.twitter.com/cTgy4TQRRv — ? (@eternalscomics) September 3, 2022

Wong

During the Blip, Wong (Benedict Wong) took up Sorcerer Supreme duties instead of Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) (who got dusted), and the character has since had cameo roles in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and She-Hulk. Therefore, it is fair to say the Supreme will be involved in the Avengers’ duty to save the world.

wong saying i must depart then walking through a portal and leaving in she-hulk attorney at law pic.twitter.com/0hfiHO9YQF — mcu reactions & clips (@reactmcu) September 2, 2022

Doctor Strange

Similarly, Doctor Strange’s unmatched charisma, mystic art handling, and wink-worthy one-liners are also expected to grace the new Avengers. Stephen Strange once again will have his hands full keeping the Dark Dimension under control with Clea’s (Charlize Theron) help and a third Doctor Strange movie is expected to fit into Phase 6 after Multiverse of Madness’ shenanigans.

She-Hulk

Currently appearing in her own Disney Plus show, Jennifer Walters, a.k.a. She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), became one of the Avengers in the source material and the unstoppable green force will likely follow suit in the MCU after her cousin Bruce.

Spider-Man

The new Avengers cannot be complete without everyone’s favorite friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, and with Tom Holland expected to return for more web-swinging in the MCU, we can expect to see Peter Parker’s return to the gang and possibly even Spider-Man 4 slotted into Phase 6.

The Ant-Man and the Wasp

With Phase 5 beginning with Quantumania, Scott Lang (Paul Rudd), Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly), and possibly the rest of the shrinking family can also be expected to be a part of the Avengers when bugs hit the fan. Depending on how the events of the sequel go, we could see the whole family in action, including Scott’s daughter Cassie who could take on the role of Stinger.

Ant-Man dying in Quantumania would actually be very dark and I think that’s exactly how a true introduction to Kang the Conqueror should be. pic.twitter.com/GBhSe9DWq5 — ? ? (@HailEternal) August 31, 2022

Black Panther

Marvel fans are waiting with bated breath to find out who the next Black Panther is going to be in Wakanda Forever – after the tragic passing of Chadwick Boseman. With Marvel refusing to recast the role of T’Challa, fans can look forward to seeing the new Panther shred some enemies as part of the new Avengers.

Will Black Panther Wakanda Forever make a billion? pic.twitter.com/69nQyGNlgA — DrChomp (@dr_chomp) September 5, 2022

Thor

Lastly, the Avengers need the strength, comedy, and stunning good looks of a Thor in the team, and with Jane Foster’s Mighty Thor safely in Valhalla, we can expect to see Chris Hemsworth return to the Thor mantle, which could stretch until the end of Phase 6 for The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars.

Marvel Phase 5 & 6 Roadmap

During Marvel Studios’ panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, Kevin Feige confirmed that Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe would conclude with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

The studio head then went on to reveal the entirety of Phase 5 and part of Phase 6 – much to the fandom’s excitement.

Phase 5 was revealed to begin with Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania in February 2023 and conclude with Thunderbolts in July 2024. Other Phase 5 projects will include Secret Invasion, Echo, Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 3, The Marvels, Loki Season 2, Blade, Ironheart, Agatha: Coven of Chaos, Daredevil: Born Again, and Captain America: New World Order.

Three movies from Phase 6 were also announced, starting with the Fantastic Four reboot in November 2024, continuing with Avengers: The Kang Dynasty in May 2025, and concluding with Avengers: Secret Wars in November 2025.

