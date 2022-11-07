Movies & Television

Titans Season 4 Episode 3 Release date and Time

By Aparna Ukil

Conner from Titans
CREDIT- HBO Max official Youtube channel

Titans season 4 debuted on November 3, 2022, with the first two episodes, and now, we discuss when episode 3 of the superhero T.V. series will be released.

In the previous two episodes, we met the Titans and two of the villainous identities, Sabastian and Mother Mayhem. We also met Lex Luther, who wanted to spend time with Conner before dying, as he only had six months to live. However, when he dies, Conner is blamed for murdering him.

Titans | Season 4 Official Teaser | HBO Max

When does Titans Season 4 Episode 3 release on HBO Max?

Episode 3 of Titans season 4 will officially release on HBO Max on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at 12:00 AM Pacific Timing. The below schedule shows the timings that Worldwide fans must follow:

  • Pacific Timing- 12:00 AM PT
  • Central Timing- 2:00 AM CT
  • Eastern Timing- 3:00 AM ET
  • Indian Timing- 12:30 PM IST
  • Australian Timing- 6:00 PM AEST

What happened previously in Titans Season 4?

Conner and the rest of the Titans visit the S.T.A.R. Labs in Metropolis to meet Clark Kent, but unfortunately, after reaching there, the young heroes get to know that Clark is not there. On the other hand, Lex Luther looks for ways that can make him more powerful than Superman. For that, he wants to use Conner as a weapon.

Meanwhile, a few Ninjas attack Dick and Tim, but they get knocked out by the former. Besides this, Lex Luther fires Ms. Bennet, who, before leaving, warns him that the strongest powers often come along with a price. Later, Lex Luthor coughs blood, and out of his mouth, a snake comes out that tries biting Conner, who was with Lex then. However, Conner ends up killing it.

Titans season 4, episode 2 also introduces us to Mother Mayhem. As two supervillains have already appeared in the premiere episodes, it’s time for the third one (Jinx) to appear. There are possibilities that she may appear in the upcoming episode of Titans season 4.

