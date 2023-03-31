Tokyo Revengers Season 2 Episode 13 Release date and Time

Tokyo Revengers’ latest season has completed a successful run of 12 episodes, and now, fans are looking forward to watching episode 13 of the anime series. Well, here’s all you need to know about the upcoming episode’s release schedule.

After a lot of struggle, Takemichi corrected everything with the Black Dragons while also getting rid of Kisaki, the guy who has been the root cause of Takemichi’s problems. After that, Takemichi goes back to the future, hoping to see everything as good as a bed of roses. But he sees something entirely different. Mitsuya is still dead, and Takemichi can’t figure out what exactly went wrong. Obviously, he won’t be able to figure that out in the next episode of anime as well, but it will indeed move the story forward by leaving breadcrumbs for the viewers.

When Does Tokyo Revengers Season 2 Episode 13 Come Out?

Episode 13 of Tokyo Revengers Season 2 is scheduled to release worldwide on Saturday, April 1st, or Sunday, April 2nd, depending on your region. For viewers in Japan, the release date would be April 2nd, but international fans will be greeted by Takemichi on April 1st. Nevertheless, here’s the exact release schedule that episode 13 will follow for these regions:

Pacific Time: 10:08 AM (April 1)

Mountain Time: 11:08 AM (April 1)

Central Time: 12:08 PM (April 1)

Eastern Time: 1:08 PM (April 1)

British Time: 5:08 PM (April 1)

European Time: 6:08 PM (April 1)

Indian Time: 10:38 PM (April 1)

What Transpired in Tokyo Revengers’ last episode

In the last episode, Takemichi came back to the worst timeline ever. In this future, everyone who Takemichi called a friend has died, including the love of his life, Hina. Apparently, the cause for everyone’s demise in this timeline is none other than Mikey. Apparently, Mikey went on a killing spree, and he didn’t even spare his closest childhood friend, Draken.

While Takemichi is sinking into depression, he gets an invitation to meet someone in the Philippines. Of course, the first thought that comes into Takemichi’s mind is that it’s Mikey, so he instantly heads out to meet the guy.