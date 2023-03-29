Bungo Stray Dogs Season 5 Announced; Release Window Revealed

Bungo Stray Dogs Season 5 has been finally officially announced, and fans can’t be happier as not only the awaited season of the popular anime has been confirmed, but it also has got a release window.

The fourth season of the anime series was announced after two years of the completion of the third season, so fans were expecting the same for the fifth season. However, they were overwhelmed seeing that the announcement came so fast.

Bungo Stray Dogs Season 5 is finally happening

Within a few minutes of the Japanese release of Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4 finale episode, the official sources released a promotional teaser trailer and a key visual for the next season. Besides letting us know that the series is already in production, the sources also revealed that the fifth season of Bungo Stray Dogs would air in July 2023. However, no final release date has been disclosed yet.

The Mangaka and the Illustrator of the manga have shared how they feel about the season’s renewal. Kafka Asagiri (Mangaka) says that he believes that the love the anime adaptation has received from fans is the primary reason for its longevity. The further comments from the Mangaka read:

The content is zero respect for the elderly, and we will toy with everyone with a roller coaster story that is bad for the heart.

Please check your seat belt.

Besides him, the congratulatory comments from Sango Harukawa (Illustrator) say that he thinks the anime’s strength has brought it all the fame, for which it is getting another season after the fourth one. He then continues by saying that if he sees it from a viewer’s point of view, then the fourth season is really exciting.

Before the final episode was released, the fourth season of the anime series had already received outstanding ratings. For instance, it got 8.62/10 on MyAnimeList and 85% on Anilist. Considering the ratings, it is said to be the Bungo Stray Dogs’ best season. So, it’s understandable why fans are not ready to say goodbye to a show like this.

Well, as there’s still a lot of time for the fifth season to come on screens, you can check out the spin-off titles and the live-action film of the franchise if you haven’t already.

