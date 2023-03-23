Tokyo Revengers Season 2 Episode 12 Release date and Time

Tokyo Revengers Season 2 Episode 12 will get released in a couple of days, and here, you will find its release information.

Previously, we saw Mickey and Takemichi spending time, and the latter has made a place in the former’s heart. That’s because mickey believes that Takemichi has several similarities with his deceased brother. So, he also prepared a gift for Takemichi that’s very special for him as it reminds him of his elder brother. Moreover, the eleventh episode also showed Tokyo Manji’s first meeting ever.

Well, as we head toward the new weekly episode of the anime series, let’s jump into the article to learn when it will arrive on our screens.

When will Tokyo Revengers Season 2 Episode 12 get released?

Tokyo Revengers Season 2 Episode 12 will release at 2:08 AM JST on Sunday, March 26, 2023. After its Japanese release, it will get simulcasted by Crunchyroll for fans worldwide. Below is the time schedule that will help you track the episode according to your time zone.

Pacific Time: 10:08 AM (March 25th)

Mountain Time: 11:08 AM (March 25th)

Central Time: 12:08 PM (March 25th)

Eastern Time: 1:08 PM (March 25th)

British Time: 5:08 PM (March 25th)

European Time: 6:08 PM (March 25th)

Indian Time: 10:38 PM (March 25th)

What happened in the animated series previously?

In the previous episode, Mickey calls every Tokyo Manji member for a meeting as he has some announcements to make. This was the first meeting between the group members of Tokyo Manji. As the meeting begins, Draken and Mikey tell everyone how they defeated Black dragons. Hakkai apologized to everyone as he felt that it was his personal battle in which everyone got dragged.

Mickey then informs everyone that Black dragons will operate under Toman from now on, and the group members will report to Takemichi. He also reveals that the decision is taken by the owners of Black dragon. Mickey also fires Kisaki for betraying them during the fight. Later, we get to know how close Mickey and Takemichi have come.