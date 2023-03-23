Anime & Comics

Tokyo Revengers Season 2 Episode 12 Release date and Time

By Aparna Ukil

Takemichi injured in Tokyo Revengers
Image Credit - Hulu's official YouTube channel

Tokyo Revengers Season 2 Episode 12 will get released in a couple of days, and here, you will find its release information.

Previously, we saw Mickey and Takemichi spending time, and the latter has made a place in the former’s heart. That’s because mickey believes that Takemichi has several similarities with his deceased brother. So, he also prepared a gift for Takemichi that’s very special for him as it reminds him of his elder brother. Moreover, the eleventh episode also showed Tokyo Manji’s first meeting ever.

Well, as we head toward the new weekly episode of the anime series, let’s jump into the article to learn when it will arrive on our screens.

When will Tokyo Revengers Season 2 Episode 12 get released?

Tokyo Revengers Season 2 Episode 12 will release at 2:08 AM JST on Sunday, March 26, 2023. After its Japanese release, it will get simulcasted by Crunchyroll for fans worldwide. Below is the time schedule that will help you track the episode according to your time zone.

  • Pacific Time: 10:08 AM (March 25th)
  • Mountain Time: 11:08 AM (March 25th)
  • Central Time: 12:08 PM (March 25th)
  • Eastern Time: 1:08 PM (March 25th)
  • British Time: 5:08 PM (March 25th)
  • European Time: 6:08 PM (March 25th)
  • Indian Time: 10:38 PM (March 25th)

What happened in the animated series previously?

In the previous episode, Mickey calls every Tokyo Manji member for a meeting as he has some announcements to make. This was the first meeting between the group members of Tokyo Manji. As the meeting begins, Draken and Mikey tell everyone how they defeated Black dragons. Hakkai apologized to everyone as he felt that it was his personal battle in which everyone got dragged.

Mickey then informs everyone that Black dragons will operate under Toman from now on, and the group members will report to Takemichi. He also reveals that the decision is taken by the owners of Black dragon. Mickey also fires Kisaki for betraying them during the fight. Later, we get to know how close Mickey and Takemichi have come.

Have something to tell us about this article?
Let us know
or Comment Below

Gaming Trailers

More Like This
Fortnite | Anime Legends Pack Launch Trailer
Latest Trailers
The Chant | Story Trailer
Aparna Ukil
@UkilAparna

Aparna is an Entertainment writer at Forever Geek who loves everything about K-Dramas and Anime. Besides these, she also enjoys watching the latest TV shows and movies, explicitly falling under the horror genre. She started her professional journey in the retail industry, but her admiration for films and TV shows pulled her into the field of Entertainment writing. She began her writing career by working for Otakukart, Sportskeeda, and Game Revolution before getting an opportunity to write for Forever Geek. When she's not writing, she can be either found exploring new cafes in the town or trying out a different brand of Red Wine.

Read more of Aparna's articles

Got a tip?

Let us know