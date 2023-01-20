Tokyo Revengers S2 Episode 3 Release date and Time

When will episode 3 of the brand-new season of Tokyo Revengers be released worldwide? Well, in this article, we will let you know about the release date and time of the upcoming episode.

Apart from that, the official website of Tokyo Revengers has also revealed the preview details of the upcoming episode, and here, we have talked about that too.

The second episode of Tokyo Revengers Season 2 introduced us to the 10th generation of Black Dragon and the Shiba brothers. Secondly, the previous episode also marked the beginning of a friendship between Takemichi and Hakkai.

When will Tokyo Revengers Season 2 Episode 3 be released?

Tokyo Revengers Season 2 episode 3 will get released officially on Sunday, January 22, 2023, in Japan at 2:08 AM on MBS. Here’s the time schedule that needs to be followed by fans worldwide to track the episode on Crunchyroll:

Pacific Standard Time- 10:08 AM (January 21st)

Central Standard Time- 12:08 AM (January 21st)

Eastern Standard Time- 1:08 AM (January 21st)

Greenwich Mean Time- 6:08 PM (January 21st)

Central European Time- 7:08 PM (January 21st)

Indian Standard Time- 11:38 PM (January 21st)

Philippines Time- 2:08 AM (January 22nd)

Australian Central Daylight Time- 4:38 AM (January 22nd)

Tokyo Revengers gets preview information for the third episode

The third episode of the second season of the popular anime series is titled ‘Stand Alone,’ and it will show Takemichi and Hinata coming across Kui Hajime and Kensei. The Black Dragons have made Hakkai’s home their territory. Even though Hakkai succeeds in keeping Takimichi and the others safe from the Black Dragons, he can’t protect them from his own elder brother, Shiba Daiju.

Tokyo revengers S2 Preview images

Daiju starts punching Takemichi, and he also orders Hakkai to kill him. He keeps hitting Takemichi continuously in front of a motionless Hakkai. Lastly, we see Hinata standing in front of Daiju.