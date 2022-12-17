While Marvel fans patiently wait to hear if John Krasinski will be returning to play Reed Richards of the Fantastic Four in the MCU, the actor is currently fulfilling a different kind of superhero on Amazon Prime and we confirm the release time of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan Season 3.

Fans will be happy to hear that Jack Ryan has already been renewed for a fourth season on Amazon Prime, however, it is confirmed to be the final season.

Created by Carlton Cuse and Graham Roland and based on the characters from writer Tom Clancy’s “Ryanverse”, the political action-thriller Jack Ryan follows the titular CIA analyst who must leave his desk job behind to solve corrupt matters on the field and Season 2 saw him confront warfare in Venezuela.

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan Season 3 Release Date

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan Season 3 is scheduled to release on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, on Amazon Prime.

Season 3 will see Jack on the run and caught up in the Russians’ plan to orchestrate a nuclear strike.

The official plot synopsis is as follows:

“When CIA analyst Jack Ryan stumbles upon a suspicious series of bank transfers his search for answers pulls him from the safety of his desk job and catapults him into a deadly game of cat and mouse throughout Europe and the Middle East, with a rising terrorist figurehead preparing for a massive attack against the US and her allies.”

Filming for Season 3 began in May 2021 and the crew visited on-location settings including Prague, Czech Republic.

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan – Cr. Courtesy of Prime Video, © 2010-2022 Amazon.com, Inc.

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan Season 3 Release Time

Following the release of other Amazon Prime debuts, Jack Ryan Season 3 will air at Midnight ET.

This means viewers in the west will receive the debut at 9 pm PT on Tuesday, December 20, 2022.

Below, we have translated what the Midnight ET premiere is the equivalent of in your part of the world:

United Kingdom – 5 am GMT

Australia – 2 pm AEST

Brazil – 1 am BRT

Europe – 6 am CEST

India – 9:30 am IST

Japan – 1 pm JST

New Zealand – 4 pm NZS

Meet the Cast of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan Season 3

As expected, Krasinski is returning to the lead role as Jack Ryan, alongside returning actor Wendell Pierce as James Greer.

Elizabeth Wright has been recast in Season 3, with Betty Gabriel replacing Marianne Jean-Baptiste, and Digital Spy reports that this was due to “creative differences.”

Peter Guinness, Nina Hoss, and Michael Peña are some of the new faces joining the cast of Season 3.

Additionally, Zuleikha Robinson and Okieriete Onaodowan have been cast as Zeyara and Adebayo ‘Ade’ Osoji for Season 4.

Below, we have listed the cast list for Season 3:

John Krasinski – Dr. Jack Ryan

– Dr. Jack Ryan Wendell Pierce – James Greer

– James Greer Michael Kelly – Mike November

– Mike November Betty Gabriel – Elizabeth Wright

– Elizabeth Wright James Cosmo – Luca

– Luca Peter Guinness – Petr

– Petr Nina Hoss – Alena

– Alena Alexei Mavelov – Alexei

– Alexei Michael Peña – Domingo “Ding” Chavez

John Krasinski stars in an exclusive clip from #JackRyan's Season 3 premiere.



The Tom Clancy series returns December 21 on @PrimeVideo. pic.twitter.com/zuyWv09s88 — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) December 16, 2022

