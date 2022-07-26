Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: Freshman Year absence sparks voice actor talk

Spider-Man: Freshman Year is an anticipated new animated project from Marvel Studios, which will show the character of Peter Parker during his early stages of being Spider-Man.

On the back of recent news that Tom Holland would not be reprising his role as the web-slinger in the animated series, fans are now discussing who will be voicing Spidey in the series.

Written by Jeff Trammel, who will also serve as an executive producer on the series, Spider-Man: Freshman Year is confirmed to star the character of Matt Murdock, a.k.a. Daredevil, which will see Charlie Cox reprising his role.

Tom Holland will not be in Spider-Man: Freshman Year

The Illuminerdi confirmed from sources that Tom Holland would not be returning to voice Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Freshman Year.

Holland did not return to voice the character in the What If…? series either, which is thought to be down to scheduling or budgetary conflicts.

Fans are also waiting to hear if Holland will be a part of the rumored Spider-Man 4 project, which should grace either Phase 5 or 6 of the MCU.

Marvel fans have their say about possible voice actors

Despite Tom Holland not lending his voice to the project, fans still had a few ideas on who could voice Peter Parker.

One name that was discussed was Josh Peck, with one fan claiming that this casting would be perfect.

Another name that popped up was Josh Keaton, who actually voiced Captain America in Marvel’s What If…? series – who was a favoured choice over Peter Parker’s voice actor Hudson Thames.

I’m excited to see which voice actor will voice Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Freshman Year! Josh Peck would be perfect! https://t.co/CJHyY38v8r — Josh ?? Big Brother 24,Ms Marvel #BlackLivesMatter (@supermangeek101) July 20, 2022

really wish we would’ve found out who’s voicing peter in spider-man freshman year cause if it’s the same voice actor who voiced him in what it then yikess ??? really really hoping it’s josh keaton especially since jeff trammel talked about how he loves spectacular spider-man — JJ???? (@ThatParkerLuckk) July 22, 2022

Everything we know about Spider-Man: Freshman Year

Firstly, we know that Freshman Year is going to serve as a prequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming, meaning the narrative does exist within the MCU.

Alongside confirmed voice actor Charlie Cox, who will be returning to play Daredevil, Paul F. Tompkins has also been confirmed to voice the villain Bentley Wittman, a.k.a. the Wizard.

Other characters confirmed to appear in Peter Parker’s origin story are Aunt May, Doctor Octopus, Norman Osborn, Harry Osborn, Doctor Strange, Scorpion, and Nico Minoru, who will play Peter’s best friend.

Furthermore, the animated series has already been greenlit for a second season, revealed during Marvel Studios’ San Diego Comic-Con panel, which will be titled Spider-Man: Sophomore Year.

I love this look of Daredevil so much, goes so hard. Can't wait for Spider-Man Freshman Year pic.twitter.com/rXaF7OU9NZ — Smack (@Smackup_) July 26, 2022

Spider-Man: Freshman Year is scheduled to release in 2024 on Disney Plus.