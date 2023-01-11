As the anime adaptation continues to impress, there and how can you reach the original Tomo-chan Is A Girl manga in English?

The wonderful world of anime rom-coms is as frustrating as they are adorable; however, when a series attempts to flip the script, it can be a welcome breath of fresh air.

Tomo-chan Is A Girl is one of the more interesting anime from the 2023 Winter slate, with the series making an impressive start ahead of the episode 2 premiere in just a few short hours.

So, if you are a fan of the Tomo-chan Is A Girl anime, where and how can you read the original manga series in English?

Where to read the Tomo-chan Is A Girl manga in English

As of January 2022, a grand total of eight complete Tankobon volumes of the Tomo-chan Is A Girl manga have been published in Japan.

Fortunately, all eight volumes have also been released in English; meaning that new fans can get into reading the series straight away.

Physical copies are available through Right Stuf, Bookshop, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Books A Million, Indigo, Indiebound, Powell’s, Walmart, and Waterstones.

Alternatively, digital versions are also available to read online via Amazon Kindle, Book Walker, Google Play, Kobo, and Nook.

“Tomo and Jun have been best buds since they were little kids, but now that they’re in high school, Tomo wants to be more than friends…too bad Jun just sees her as ‘one of the guys.’ Tomo may be a tomboy, but she’s determined to prove to Jun that she’s a woman, too!” – Volume 1 preview, via Seven Seas Entertainment.

How many episodes are in season 1?

As confirmed by the Blu-Ray DVD listings for Tomo-chan Is A Girl, season 1 of the anime will consist of 13 individual episodes.

Providing that there are no last-minute changes to the scheduled broadcast in Japan, new episodes of the anime will release on the following dates:

Episode 1 – Wednesday, January 4

Episode 2 – Wednesday, January 11

Episode 3 – Wednesday, January 18

Episode 4 – Wednesday, January 25

Episode 5 – Wednesday, February 1

Episode 6 – Wednesday, February 8

Episode 7 – Wednesday, February 15

Episode 8 – Wednesday, February 22

Episode 9 – Wednesday, March 1

Episode 10 – Wednesday, March 8

Episode 11 – Wednesday, March 15

Episode 12 – Wednesday, March 22

Episode 13 – Wednesday, March 29

