What are the new opening and ending theme songs from Vinland Saga season 2 called and who performs the anime series’ latest music?

Creating the best and most appropriate opening and ending theme songs remain a vitally important aspect of production in the modern anime industry.

Undoubtedly one of the best opening songs in recent memory came from Vinland Saga’s season 1 intro, Mukanjyo by Survive Said The Prophet.

Now, as fans digest the anime series’ fantastic return with season 2, which premiered on January 9, many are curious as to what the new opening and ending songs are.

Vinland Saga is really back I’m actually so happy. And the music is just gonna continue to be peak for 24 weeks ??? pic.twitter.com/G4CzGRvhPq — Mr Taco (@Tiptoe678) January 9, 2023

Who performs the Vinland Saga season 2 opening?

The opening song for Vinland Saga season 2 part 1 is called ‘River’ and is performed by Anonymouz.

Speaking via the official Vinland Saga website, Anonymouz explained how “The first time I saw this artwork, my heart was instantly captured, and before I could even notice, I was already engrossed in the world of the artwork.”

“While writing this song I was thinking of Thorfinn, who has lost his only purpose in life and flows into an unknown world, facing love and pain. As I intertwined the light and shadow that dwell within me, I put my emotions into this song. I feel very honored to be part of the work that I love so much. It would be very nice if everyone could enjoy “River” together with the series.” – Anonymouz, via Vinland Saga official website.

The official music video for ‘River’ is set to premiere on January 17 at 12 PM GMT.

Anonymouz’s personal website describes her artwork: “On a day like no other. A 20-year-old girl suddenly finds herself nameless. In despair and disappointment in the depth of despair, she had begun her journey to find her “true name”. Through winding roads, she still found small happiness. “Anonymouz”- a girl with no name. In hopes to find her “true name”, she sings on her songs.”

You can follow Anonymouz via Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

Who performs the Vinland Saga season 2 ending?

The ending song for Vinland Saga season 2 part 1 is called ‘Without Love’ and is performed by LMYK.

LMYK, who is a German-Japanese singer, revealed in the promotional campaign for Vinland Saga how, “I was deeply touched by the story depicting the suffering and loneliness that parallels with life, and the changes in awareness and emotions.

“I wrote and sang the song about the strength of human to take one step at a time even in the darkness of hopelessness. I would be happy if you could enjoy it with the world that Thorfinn sees and feels.” – LMYK, via Vinland Saga official website.

You can follow LMYK on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, and Tiktok.

“With her composing style to naturally mixes English and Japanese together, and the whispering singing voice like an orchestration, turns into a garden with blooming sounds with the production of producer team Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis. The world view that makes the sounds visible is just right to call it a new world standard.” – Vinland Saga official website.

MUSIC: Top 5 Best Attack on Titan Intro Themes Ranked

By Tom Llewellyn – [email protected]

Show all