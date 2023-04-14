Anime & Comics

Tonikawa season 2 episode 2 release time, date and English dub explained

By Tom Llewellyn

Tsukasa and Nasa hold hands whilst watching the stars
Tonikawa/Seven Arcs/Crunchyroll Collection YouTube channel

What date and time will Tonikawa: Over the Moon For You season 2 episode 2 release around the world on Crunchyroll?

From Skip and Loafer to Loving Yamada, fans of romantic comedy anime are spoiled for choice on the 2023 Spring broadcasting slate.

However, it’s not just new love in the air, with the adorable Tonikawa: Over the Moon For You having made its highly anticipated season 2 return last week.

So, what date and time will Tonikawa season 2 episode 2 release around the world on Crunchyroll?

Tonikawa season 2 episode 2 release time, date confirmed

Tonikawa: Over the Moon For You season 2 episode 2 is scheduled to premiere first for domestic audiences in Japan in the early hours of Saturday, April 15; dropping on Friday, April 14 for the vast majority of international fans.

The new episode will release for OTT streaming via Crunchyroll at the following international times:

  • Pacific Time – 10:15 AM
  • Eastern Time – 1:15 PM
  • British Time – 6:15 PM
  • European Time – 7:15 PM
  • India Time – 10:45 PM
  • Philippine Time – 1:15 AM
  • Australia Eastern Standard Time – 3:15 AM

The official preview trailer for season 2 episode 2 has been shared online, see below.

At the time of writing, the number of episodes in Tonikawa season 2 has not been officially confirmed by the Japanese production team; however, the anime is expected to continue on a 12-episode release schedule.

Meet the English dub voice cast

Tonikawa season 2 received special treatment with the English dub releasing alongside the Japanese sub last week; the good news is that the series will be airing simultaneously on Crunchyroll.

This means that Tonikawa season 2 episode 2 will also release its English dubbing at the described times on Friday, April 14.

The main voice cast for the Tonikawa English dub includes:

  • Tsukasa voiced by Lauren Landa (Annie from Attack on Titan)
  • Nasa voiced by Zach Aguilar (Tanjiro from Demon Slayer)
  • Aya voiced by Erika Harlacher (Elizabeth from The Seven Deadly Sins)
  • Kaname voiced by Kayli Mills (Emilia from Re:Zero)
  • Charlotte voiced by Natalie Rose (Minami from Fruits Basket)
  • Chitose voiced by Lizzie Freeman (Chisato from Lycoris Recoil)
  • Aurora voiced by Michelle Rojas (Shion from That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime)

By Tom Llewellyn – [email protected]

