By Jo Craig

Tom Cruise as Maverick in the pilot's seat in Top Gun: Maverick
Top Gun: Maverick - Cr. Paramount Pictures, YouTube.

One of the underdogs this year in cinema came from the return of a popular 80s franchise and many are wondering when they can watch the high-octane flying from home. We confirm the release time of Top Gun: Maverick on Paramount Plus.

Maverick became the highest-grossing film of 2022, the second film to gross $1 billion after the pandemic, and the highest-grossing film in Tom Cruise’s filmography.

Directed by Joseph Kosinski and written by Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, and Christopher McQuarrie and based on a story by Peter Craig and Justin Marks, Top Gun: Maverick is a direct sequel to the 1986 film Top Gun, returning to protagonist aviator, Maverick, who must confront his past while training new recruits.

Where to Watch Top Gun: Maverick – Is it Streaming on HBO Max?

Top Gun: Maverick is currently available to rent or buy from various platforms, including Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Rakuten, Google Play, YouTube, Chili, Sky Store, Curzon, and the Microsoft Store. However, it will not be streaming on HBO Max.

Maverick is not distributed by Warner Bros., and since HBO Max is owned by this company, the sequel will not be arriving there.

Instead, Top Gun: Maverick will be streaming on Paramount Plus, as it is distributed by Paramount Pictures, and will arrive on the platform on December 22, 2022.

Top Gun: Maverick Release Time on Paramount Plus

Following the release of other content on Paramount Plus, Top, Gun: Maverick is scheduled to arrive on the platform at Midnight PT.

This release time translates to the following global release times where you are:

  • Eastern Time: 3 AM EST
  • British Time: 8 AM GMT
  • European Time: 9 AM CET
  • India Time: 12.30 PM IST
  • Australia Time: 4.30 PM ACDT
Top Gun: Maverick – Cr. Paramount Pictures, YouTube.

Meet the Top Gun: Maverick Cast

Tom Cruise is, of course, returning to play the titular protagonist, Maverick, alongside a handful of returning actors including Iceman’s Val Killer and Jennifer Connelly.

Miles Teller is one of the new characters to make an appearance in the sequel, playing Rooster – who certainly made an impression on audiences with his iconic beach scene.

Below, we have included the full cast list for Top Gun: Maverick:

  • Tom Cruise – Captain Pete “Maverick” Mitchell
  • Val Kilmer – Admiral Tom “Iceman” Kazansky
  • Miles Teller – Lieutenant Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw
  • Jennifer Connelly – Penelope “Penny” Benjamin
  • Jon Hamm – Vice Admiral Beau “Cyclone” Simpson
  • Glen Powell – LT Jake “Hangman” Seresin
  • Lewis Pullman – LT Robert “Bob” Floyd
  • Ed Harris as Rear Admiral Chester “Hammer” Cain
  • Monica Barbaro – LT Natasha “Phoenix” Trace
  • Charles Parnell as RADM Solomon “Warlock” Bates
  • Jay Ellis – LT Reuben “Payback” Fitch
  • Danny Ramirez – LT Mickey “Fanboy” Garcia
  • Greg Tarzan Davis – LT Javy “Coyote” Machado
  • Bashir Salahuddin as Chief Warrant Officer Four Bernie “Hondo” Coleman
  • Manny Jacinto – LT Billy “Fritz” Avalone
  • Raymond Lee – LT Logan “Yale” Lee
  • Jake Picking – LT Brigham “Harvard” Lennox
  • Jack Schumacher – LT Neil “Omaha” Vikander
  • Kara Wang – LT Callie “Halo” Bassett
  • Lyliana Wray – Amelia Benjamin
  • Jean Louisa Kelly – Sarah Kazansky
  • James Handy – Jimmy
  • Chido Nwokocha – Mission Controller
  • Chelsea Harris – Admiral’s Aide

