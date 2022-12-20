One of the underdogs this year in cinema came from the return of a popular 80s franchise and many are wondering when they can watch the high-octane flying from home. We confirm the release time of Top Gun: Maverick on Paramount Plus.

Maverick became the highest-grossing film of 2022, the second film to gross $1 billion after the pandemic, and the highest-grossing film in Tom Cruise’s filmography.

Directed by Joseph Kosinski and written by Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, and Christopher McQuarrie and based on a story by Peter Craig and Justin Marks, Top Gun: Maverick is a direct sequel to the 1986 film Top Gun, returning to protagonist aviator, Maverick, who must confront his past while training new recruits.

Where to Watch Top Gun: Maverick – Is it Streaming on HBO Max?

Top Gun: Maverick is currently available to rent or buy from various platforms, including Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Rakuten, Google Play, YouTube, Chili, Sky Store, Curzon, and the Microsoft Store. However, it will not be streaming on HBO Max.

Maverick is not distributed by Warner Bros., and since HBO Max is owned by this company, the sequel will not be arriving there.

Instead, Top Gun: Maverick will be streaming on Paramount Plus, as it is distributed by Paramount Pictures, and will arrive on the platform on December 22, 2022.

Gather your family and closest wingmen for the biggest movie of the year. #TopGun: Maverick comes to #ParamountPlus on December 22. pic.twitter.com/c5VgVQQDks — Paramount+ (@paramountplus) December 19, 2022

Top Gun: Maverick Release Time on Paramount Plus

Following the release of other content on Paramount Plus, Top, Gun: Maverick is scheduled to arrive on the platform at Midnight PT.

This release time translates to the following global release times where you are:

Eastern Time: 3 AM EST

British Time: 8 AM GMT

European Time: 9 AM CET

India Time: 12.30 PM IST

Australia Time: 4.30 PM ACDT

Top Gun: Maverick – Cr. Paramount Pictures, YouTube.

Meet the Top Gun: Maverick Cast

Tom Cruise is, of course, returning to play the titular protagonist, Maverick, alongside a handful of returning actors including Iceman’s Val Killer and Jennifer Connelly.

Miles Teller is one of the new characters to make an appearance in the sequel, playing Rooster – who certainly made an impression on audiences with his iconic beach scene.

Below, we have included the full cast list for Top Gun: Maverick:

Tom Cruise – Captain Pete “Maverick” Mitchell

– Captain Pete “Maverick” Mitchell Val Kilmer – Admiral Tom “Iceman” Kazansky

– Admiral Tom “Iceman” Kazansky Miles Teller – Lieutenant Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw

– Lieutenant Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw Jennifer Connelly – Penelope “Penny” Benjamin

– Penelope “Penny” Benjamin Jon Hamm – Vice Admiral Beau “Cyclone” Simpson

– Vice Admiral Beau “Cyclone” Simpson Glen Powell – LT Jake “Hangman” Seresin

– LT Jake “Hangman” Seresin Lewis Pullman – LT Robert “Bob” Floyd

– LT Robert “Bob” Floyd Ed Harris as Rear Admiral Chester “Hammer” Cain

as Rear Admiral Chester “Hammer” Cain Monica Barbaro – LT Natasha “Phoenix” Trace

– LT Natasha “Phoenix” Trace Charles Parnell as RADM Solomon “Warlock” Bates

as RADM Solomon “Warlock” Bates Jay Ellis – LT Reuben “Payback” Fitch

– LT Reuben “Payback” Fitch Danny Ramirez – LT Mickey “Fanboy” Garcia

– LT Mickey “Fanboy” Garcia Greg Tarzan Davis – LT Javy “Coyote” Machado

– LT Javy “Coyote” Machado Bashir Salahuddin as Chief Warrant Officer Four Bernie “Hondo” Coleman

as Chief Warrant Officer Four Bernie “Hondo” Coleman Manny Jacinto – LT Billy “Fritz” Avalone

– LT Billy “Fritz” Avalone Raymond Lee – LT Logan “Yale” Lee

– LT Logan “Yale” Lee Jake Picking – LT Brigham “Harvard” Lennox

– LT Brigham “Harvard” Lennox Jack Schumacher – LT Neil “Omaha” Vikander

– LT Neil “Omaha” Vikander Kara Wang – LT Callie “Halo” Bassett

– LT Callie “Halo” Bassett Lyliana Wray – Amelia Benjamin

– Amelia Benjamin Jean Louisa Kelly – Sarah Kazansky

– Sarah Kazansky James Handy – Jimmy

– Jimmy Chido Nwokocha – Mission Controller

– Mission Controller Chelsea Harris – Admiral’s Aide

