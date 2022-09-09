During an already exciting weekend ahead with D23 announcements and the Disney & Marvel Games Showcase tonight, gamers will also be treated to a Ubisoft Forward live stream this weekend and we confirm the start time, where to watch the live stream, and what to expect from the showcase.

Talk of Assassins’ Creed Mirage and Infinity are set to be two of the major features of the showcase and the new entry is thought to take the franchise back to its roots.

Ubisoft Forward was a beacon at the end of the tunnel during the brunt of the pandemic when E3 celebrations were canceled and developers had to orchestrate their own live streams for announcements.

Ubisoft Forward September 2022 Start Time

Ubisoft Forward September 2022 is scheduled to take place on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at 9 pm CEST / 12 pm PT.

This start time translates to the following global times for fans around the world:

Eastern Time: 3 pm EST

British Time: 8 pm BST

European Time: 9 pm CEST

Japanese Time: 4 am JST (11 September)

Australia Time: 5 am ACDT (11 September)

Viewers will also be able to catch the pre-show that begins at 8:35pm CEST / 11:35am PT.

Where to Watch Ubisoft Forward

Watching Ubisoft Forward live streams has never been easier, as the official YouTube and Twitch channels of Ubisoft Forward will be hosting the events.

Viewers can also watch from Ubisoft.com/Forward in your preferred format and language.

Ubisoft has a number of rewards for fans tuning in on Twitch, including perks for a number of games that we have listed below:

Watch for 15 minutes to earn the Skull and Bones Emblem in Skull and Bones

Watch for 30 minutes to earn the Explosive De tail Charm in Rainbow Six Siege

Watch for 45 minutes to earn the RC22 Original Cosmetic in Roller Champions

Watch for 60 minutes to earn the Sphinx Tattoo Set in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Join us for #UbiForward!

September 10 | 9PM CEST — Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) September 5, 2022

What to Expect from the Showcase

The official Ubisoft website has confirmed updates on Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope and Skull and Bones.

The pre-show will also provide news on the latest seasons, additional content, and characters coming to a host of live games, including Brawlhalla, For Honor, and Anno 1800.

The main event will be the promised special Assassin’s Creed showcase “offering a peek at the future of the franchise”, which is likely to include confirmation of Mirage’s protagonist and a deeper look at what’s involved in the Infinity project.

Assassin's Creed Mirage is the next Assassin's Creed game.



We can't wait to tell you more on September 10 at Ubisoft Forward: 9PM CEST | 12PM PT. #AssassinsCreed pic.twitter.com/92LoEcrrWs — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) September 1, 2022

