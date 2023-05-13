Marvel is never shy about including memorable cameos in their projects and we reveal if Kevin Bacon is in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 and introduce you to the cast.

We previously discussed who Kitty Pryde is from Marvel Comics and how she may be Star-Lord’s future love interest in the MCU.

Directed by James Gunn, Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 will serve as the final film in the GOTG trilogy and the 32nd film in the MCU, starring an ensemble cast including Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Will Poulter, Elizabeth Debicki, and Sylvester Stallone.

Is Kevin Bacon in Guardians of the Galaxy 3?

No, Kevin Bacon does not appear as himself in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, but there is a nod to his cameo in the Holiday Special.

During the final post-credits scene, Peter Quill is eating breakfast with his grandfather and the pair are talking about mowing the lawn while eating Freakies.

The paper that his grandfather is reading has a front page headline reading: ‘Kevin Bacon: Abducted by Aliens.’

This is a subtle nod to the actor’s cameo in the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.

Kevin Bacon’s cameo in the Holiday Special

The Christmas special presentation was also brought to you by writer and director James Gunn, on Disney Plus and focused on the titular heroes celebrating the holiday season on Earth in order to lift Peter Quill’s spirits.

Mantis and Drax learned that one of Peter’s favorite actors was Kevin Bacon, so the pair flew to Earth in order to capture the actor and take him back to Knowhere as a present.

After getting over the initial trauma of being abducted, Bacon ended up performing with the Old 97’s band as a Christmas present for Peter.

Meet the cast of Guardians of the Galaxy 3

This is the final mission for Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, and Zoe Saldana, as a team, since Bautista and Saldana both confirmed this would be their final performances as these characters.

Chukwudi Iwuji will portray the movie’s antagonist, the High Evolutionary, alongside MCU newcomer Will Poulter, fulfilling the role of Adam Warlock.

Below, we have listed the cast of Guardians of the Galaxy 3:

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is now in cinemas worldwide.

