Velma Series Release date and Time for HBO Max

Velma, the underrated genius from the iconic animated series Scooby Doo is getting an individual adult comedy series that’s getting released pretty soon. Here, you can get all the information related to its release schedule.

Scooby Doo franchise has entertained us for ages, and now, it’s time to witness a TV show that features the most unappreciated girl in the universe in the titular role in the upcoming adult comedy show. Yes, it’s Velma; even though the intelligent teenage girl helped Mystery Incorporated members solve every case, she remains unpopular.

The adult comedy series was announced on February 10, 2021, and the first official trailer was dropped on Youtube on October 7, 2022. Since then, the trailer has been flooded with almost twenty-eight thousand comments from fans worldwide. Hence, there’s no doubt of how excited the fans are to watch one of the most anticipated animated shows of HBO Max this year.

When will the adult comedy series Velma get released on HBO Max?

Velma will debut on HBO Max on Thursday, January 12, 2022, at 12:00 AM PT and 3:00 AM ET. However, only the first two episodes of the animated series will be released on that day. The remaining eight episodes will follow a weekly release schedule thereafter. Besides that, HBO Max is not available in most regions, including India.

Fans based in the regions where the streaming service does not work can use VPN and enjoy the adventures of Velma and Shaggy, her partner in crime.

Who voices Velma in the animated series?

Mindy Kaling voices Velma in the upcoming series. Apart from being behind the voice of the primary character, she also serves as an executive producer for the new animated show.

Initially, when fans around the world came to know that Mindy would be voicing Velma, they couldn’t control themselves, so they took it to social media platforms. However, things did not go smoothly after the revelation that Velma would be of South Asian descent in the HBO Max series. However, Mindy stepped in front and replied bluntly to all the backlashes.

Well, the percentage of Mindy’s admirers is more than the haters, so if you are one of the admirers, don’t forget to watch the show as soon as it lands on HBO Max.