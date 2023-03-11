Is Boruto: Naruto Next Generations episode 291 the finale to Part 1 of the anime, and when will the new episode release worldwide?

The global Boruto/Naruto community is feasting this weekend, following news that not only will the spin-off anime continue for a second saga but also that the OG anime will return with four new episodes this September.

However, with the sheer number of news articles, supposed leaks, and fan theories circulating online, it can be quite difficult to keep up with all of the latest information regarding the final broadcasts.

Specifically, will Boruto: Naruto Next Generations episode 291 be the Part 1 finale, and when will the latest anime installment release around the world on Crunchyroll?

Is Boruto episode 291 the Part 1 anime finale?

No, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations episode 291 ‘Control’ will not be the finale for Part 1 of the anime and neither will next week’s scheduled broadcast of episode 292 ‘Craving’.

Part 1 of the iconic series will actually wrap up on Sunday, March 26 with the release of episode 293 ‘Farewell’.

The anime will then take a hiatus following the broadcast of episode 293 in Japan and whilst fans were initially skeptical about whether or not the series would eventually be returning to its weekly episode cycle, TV Tokyo has confirmed that Part 2 is already in production.

“The anime BORUTO: Naruto Next Generations began in April of 2017. Six years have passed since then, but episode 293, set to air on March 26th (JST), will mark the last episode of the first part of the series. But don’t worry! The NARUTO & BORUTO saga’s not over yet! Part two of the anime is already in the works. Plus! In Celebration of the NARUTO Anime’s 20th Anniversary: A Brand-New Anime Project Is Set to Start!!”

Unfortunately, a return date for the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations anime still remains TBA, although fans are expecting anywhere between a three and six-month break.

Boruto episode 291 is scheduled to premiere around the world on Sunday, March 12.

The new episode ‘Control’ will release for OTT streaming via Crunchyroll at the following international times:

Pacific Time – 1 AM

Eastern Time – 4 AM

British Time – 9 AM

European Time – 10 AM

India Time – 2:30 PM

Philippine Time – 5 PM

Australia Eastern Daylight Time – 8

“Boruto has finally managed to find his way to Kawaki’s location in order to help him out, as both of them have decided to defeat Code together. Since they have to face-off against Code – who possesses a high level of combat strength – Boruto activates his karma. In response, Code also activates his own Karma.

As the battle intensifies, Kawaki becomes increasingly uneasy about Boruto potentially getting his consciousness hijacked by Momoshiki once again. Meanwhile in Konohagakure Village, it seems like Boruto and Kawaki have vanished without anyone else noticing. In order to search for their whereabouts, the Nanadaime Kohage – Naruto – has decided to take it upon himself and embarks on a manhunt for them.”

