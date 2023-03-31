Vinland Saga Season 2 Episode 13 Release date and Time

Vinland Saga Season 2 Episode 13 will release soon, and here, we have revealed the release information about the episode.

Canute has become eager to capture more parts of the world at any cost, and it looks like he doesn’t have any intention of stopping anytime soon. The previous episode showed that as he is worried about the funds of Denmark and England, he needs to capture several rich landowners to make funds for the Kingdoms. So, he decides to start his funding scheme with Ketil by using the land owners’ youngest son Olmar.

Well, seeing the last episode’s events, every fan might be wondering about the upcoming events of the anime series, so we will not take much time and directly take you to the release schedule of the next episode.

When will Vinland Saga Season 2 Episode 13 be released?

Vinland Saga Season 2 Episode 13 will get released on Japan’s local anime channels, Tokyo MX, AT-X, and BS11, on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at 12:30 AM. The vast majority of the International audience will get the episode on Monday, April 3, 2023, in their time zones. Here are the release timings that should be followed to watch the episode on Crunchyroll:

Pacific Standard Time: 8:30 AM, April 3

Eastern Standard Time: 11:30 AM, April 3

Greenwich Mean Time: 3:30 PM, April 3

Central European Time: 4:30 PM, April 3

Indian Standard Time: 9 PM, April 3

Philippine Standard Time: 11:30 PM, April 3

Japanese Standard Time: 12:30 AM, April 4

Australia Central Standard Time: 2 AM, April 4

What happened in the twelfth episode of Vinland Saga?

Episode 12 of Vinland Saga shows Olmar being humiliated by Canute’s guards as he couldn’t impress Wulf with his sword skill. After tolerating the torture, Olmar picks up his sword and kills every guard who made fun of him. When Thorgill arrives at the location, he fights several men mocking his younger brother.

Ketil learns about the situation and reminds Thorgill that duels are not allowed in Canute’s kingdom, and now they will be put behind bars. However, Thorgill does not take it seriously and discovers that the whole duel was just a trap to capture Ketil. So, the trio escapes the crime scene, and Canute asks his men to look for them.

Later, it came out that Leif Erikson rescued three of them, and in return, Thorgill allowed him to take Thorfinn with him.