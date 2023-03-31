Black Clover Chapter 356 Release date and Time

Black Clover manga’s Chapter 356 is near its release, and if you eagerly want to know when you can read the entire chapter, here, you’ll get all the answers.

Previously, we saw Lucius arriving at the Clover Kingdom with his minions, that looked like angels but without legs. The minions were seen flying in the sky of the Kingdom. When William rushed toward Lucius to block his way, he was instantly defeated. While no one could move from their place because of the potent spell of Lucius, only Yuno showed courage to stop him using his Star Magic.

When does Black Clover Chapter 356 get released?

Black Clover Chapter 356 will come out on Manga Plus, Viz Media, and Shonen Jump Magazine’s official website on Sunday, April 2, 2023. Due to the differences in times, the rest of the world can read the chapter on the platforms mentioned above at the following times:

Pacific Standard Time: 7 am (April 2nd)

Central Standard Time: 9 am (April 2nd)

Eastern Standard Time: 10 am (April 2nd)

British Standard Time: 3 pm (April 2nd)

Central European Time: 4 pm (April 2nd)

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm (April 2nd)

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm (April 2nd)

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 am (April 2nd)

Events of the previous chapter explained

Jack gets injured, and Yami tries to help him stay conscious. William head towards Lucius and says that he respects Julius and he will not let Lucius win. After that, we see William’s body starts decaying as his hands come across the Time magic spell.

The sky of the Clover Kingdom gets covered with flying angel-looking creatures. The enigmatic beings have a hole in their head from which light rays are coming. Just when they prepare to unleash an attack on the entire kingdom, Yuno comes in between and stops their attack with his Star magic. Everyone gets amazed after seeing such a powerful attack.

Yami gets stunned and wondered how the young boy had become strong within a year and a few months. William also gets impressed by his potential and declares Yuno to be the new captain of Golden Dawn.