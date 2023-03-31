Where to Watch Kimi Ni Todoke anime? Streaming Platforms Explained

A second Japanese live-action of Kimi Ni Todoke manga landed on Netflix on March 30, 2023, and fans now want to know where they can watch its anime adaptation.

Kimi Ni Todoke is a Japanese manga by Karuho Shiina that was serialized in the magazine Bessatsu Margaret from 2005 to 2017. The manga’s popularity helped it earn the Best Shojo Manga award in 2008 at the 32nd Annual Kodansha Manga Awards. In the same year, it was also nominated for another award.

The manga received recognition worldwide for its warm-hearted love story, and when the first anime adaptation was released in 2009, it became an even more popular franchise. So, when the first anime series ended in March 2010, the second season did not take much time to be renewed. Well, it was announced in the same year in November and aired on NTV for a Japanese audience in 2011.

This article will let global fans know which streaming platform has the anime adaptation of the adorable manga series.

Where can you watch Kimi Ni Todoke Anime?

Kimi Ni Todoke anime is available on Crunchyroll, Hulu, and Funimation. However, the anime’s availability on Crunchyroll may depend on its regional availability, while Hulu and Funimation are only available in the U.S. So, the fandom in the U.S. can enjoy the anime on any of these platforms.

The first season of the anime consists of 25 episodes, while the second season has 13 episodes. So, if you don’t have any major plans for the weekend, you can simply sit in the cozy corner of your house and binge-watch both seasons of the popular anime series.

From Me To You: Kimi Ni Todoke J-Drama on Netflix flaunts a 7.1 IMDb rating

The coming-of-age drama series mostly involves nudity and violence. People are getting sick of the same kind of stories. So, if you want a story that can give you a soothing binge-watching experience, you can watch the new From Me To You: Kimi Ni Todoke J-Drama on Netflix.

As per Decider, this Japanese tv series can be considered a sweet coming-of-age show that tells a story of a socially awkward girl and a popular boy who helps the girl come out of her shell in the most adorable manner.