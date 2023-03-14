Anime & Comics

Vinland Saga Season 2 Episode 10 introduced us to Canute and Herald’s younger sister Estrid and here, we talk about the character.

The anime series Vinland Saga tells the story of our main protagonist Thorfinn but the latest season of the series brings another lead character Einar to accompany him. Thorfinn used to be a happy child, but after his father’s death, he only dreamt of killing Askeladd, his father’s murderer. However, before he can kill him, Askeladd gets murdered by Canute, and when Thorfinn attacks Canute, he is sent for an enslavement life on Ketil’s farm.

The latest episode of Vinland Saga Season 2 shifted its focus toward Canute and his family in the second half. That’s when we met Estrid, and now let’s find out about the character.

Who is Estrid in Vinland Saga?

Estrid is King Sweyn’s daughter, and she is the younger sister of King Herald and King Canute. In the tenth episode, we saw her for a brief time in the chamber of Herald. She was the first one to greet Canute when he visited Herald in his last moments. When Canute enters Herald’s room, Estrid says, ‘Canute, my brother, so, it was true you were in Jelling.’ However, Canute asked her to address him as King. Estrid looked surprised seeing him because she did not expect him to be there. After that, she was just seen waking up Herald by taking Canute’s name. That was the last time we saw her in the episode. We hope to see her in the upcoming episodes of the anime series.

Fans are overwhelmed seeing the events of Vinland Saga Season 2 Episode 10

Episode 10 of Vinland Saga Season 2 showed Einar and Thorfinn’s excitement when Ketil says they will be free soon after they are done sowing all the seeds on the farm. Later, the second half of the episode showed Canute’s dark side.

Fans can’t resist posting their fondness for the episode on Twitter. Below, we have embedded some Tweets coming from fans of Vinland Saga.

