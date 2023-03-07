Vinland Saga Season 2 has given us nine episodes to date, but fans haven’t seen Thorfinn fighting an enemy till now. So, they wonder if Thorfinn fights ever again in the manga.

The first season of Vinland Saga showed Thorfinn as a teenager who wanted to kill Askeladd, who killed his father. He joined Askeladd’s group to become a skilled fighter so that he could take revenge. So, we got to see some of the best fighting scenes of Thorfinn in the previous season. However, as Askeladd was killed by Canute, Thorfinn became a pacifist who gave up on violence.

Well, fans miss the old Thorfinn and his fighting techniques, so they want to know whether the hero will rise again and stun everyone with his combating skills.

Will Thorfinn fight again in Vinland Saga Season 2?

Yes, Thorfinn will be seen fighting in the second season of Vinland Saga. In the released episodes, we have met a new version of Thorfinn, who doesn’t want to get involved in any kind of violence. In fact, he now looks forward to solving any issue that comes his way with his words. He and his new friend Einar aims to reach Vinland, where they want to create a world that would be free of slavery.

In the manga, Chapters 85 and 86 feature Thorfinn fighting the head of the bodyguards, Snake. The chapters are yet to be adapted by the animated series. Seeing the way the manga’s chapters are adapted by the series, we can expect the 85th and 86th chapters to be adapted in the fifteenth or sixteenth episode.

Here, we are giving a little bit of context of why Thorfinn fights Snake. When Arnheid’s husband, Gardar, tries to flee with her, Snake catches the couple. When he attacks Gardar, Thorfinn interferes and starts fighting Snake to protect them.

If you want to know the entire thing, you must watch Vinland Saga every week on Japan’s local channels, and International viewers can watch the anime on Crunchyroll and Netflix.