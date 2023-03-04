Vinland Saga S2 Episode 9 Release date and Time

Vinland Saga is finally picking up some pace in Season 2, and fans are hopeful to see some action from Thorfinn in the upcoming episodes. So, it’s no wonder every fan is looking forward to the release of Episode 9. Well, here’s all you need to know about the next episode’s release schedule.

Thorfinn is no longer who he was in the first season; he’s mostly seen as a lifeless worker in the latest season. He had almost given up on living as he couldn’t find any new purpose in life after Askeladd’s death. However, an unknown fate walked up to Thorfinn in the form of Einar, an ordinary man who lost everything and everyone he loved to war, so now he wants to create a world where there’s no conflict. After a long time, Thorfinn finally accepted Einar as his friend after realizing his new purpose in life, and now, everyone is eager to see how this newly formed friendship develops in the rest of the season.

When Does Vinland Saga Season 2 Episode 9 Come Out?

Episode 9 of Vinland Saga Season 2 is scheduled to release in Japan on Tuesday, March 7th, 2023. The episode will be available to stream at 1:30 AM JST (Japan Timing), but the release time and date will vary depending on your region. So, here’s the exact release schedule you need to follow for these regions:

Pacific Standard Time: 8:30 AM (March 6th)

Eastern Standard Time: 11:30 AM (March 6th)

Greenwich Mean Time: 4:30 PM (March 6th)

Central European Time: 5:30 PM (March 6th)

Indian Standard Time: 9:00 PM (March 6th)

Philippine Standard Time: 11:30 PM (March 6th)

Australia Central Standard Time: 3:00 AM (March 8th)

How Many Episodes are remaining in Vinland Saga Season 2?

The previous season of Vinland Saga featured around 24 episodes, and fortunately, the second season won’t be any different. MAPPA, the studio that has taken over the production from the hands of Wit Studio, confirmed that Season 2 would be a two-cour anime, so the latest season will run for six long months. So, you don’t have to worry about saying goodbye to Vinland Saga anytime soon – there’s plenty of time for Thorfinn to show his warrior spirit in the anime.