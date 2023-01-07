What date and time will Boruto episode 282, the start of the Sasuke Retsuden Arc, release around the world via Crunchyroll?

The Naruto-Boruto franchise is wasting no time in 2023, with the next month set to feature the popular Sasuke Retsuden Arc anime adaptation, to be followed by the Code Arc in February.

Arguably one of the most popular spin-off manga in recent years for the franchise, fans are already counting down the hours until we get to see this adaptation on our screens; set to begin with episode 282 this weekend.

Here is everything that fans need to know, including what the Sasuke Retsuden Arc is all about as well as what date and time Boruto episode 282 is set to release for OTT streaming worldwide.

NARUTO's Sasuke Retsuden anime adaptation announced, also a Teaser Visual has been Revealed.



Premieres in January 2023 as part of the Boruto anime. pic.twitter.com/bjE1IA4TeP — Shonen Jump News (@WSJ_manga) December 17, 2022

What is the Sasuke Retsuden Arc about?

The Sasuke Retsuden Arc’s full title is Naruto: Sasuke’s Story – The Uchiha and the Heavenly Stardust, which is a side-story to the original manga series.

This Sasuke-focused side manga is set to be adapted next in the Boruto anime series, which will be told through a series of flashback events.

“Uchiha Sasuke heads for an astronomical observatory, far from the Land of Fire. There, he syncs up with Sakura, and together they dive into an undercover investigation in search of traces of the Sage of Six Paths! The two are soon drawn into a deadly conspiracy! The popular spin-off novel, now as a manga series!” – Synopsis, via Manga Plus.

Six chapters of the manga have been published as of January 7, all of which are available to read in English online for free via Manga Plus and Viz Media.

Double spread promo page for Sasuke Retsuden Anime & Manga!



‘To save a friends life, Sasuke goes on a desperate mission’!



First Episode of the Sasuke Retsuden Arc will air on January 8th 2023, with a new Opening & Ending. pic.twitter.com/ou8w1CcJGG — Abdul Zoldyck (@Abdul_S17) January 3, 2023

Boruto episode 282 release date and time confirmed

Boruto episode 282, set to be the opening to the Sasuke Retsuden Arc anime adaptation, is scheduled to premiere on Sunday, January 8 in Japan.

As confirmed by Crunchyroll, Boruto episode 282 will release for OTT streaming at the following international times:

Pacific Time – 1 AM

Eastern Time – 4 AM

British Time – 9 AM

European Time – 10 AM

India Time – 2:30 PM

Philippine Time – 5 PM

Australia Central Daylight Time – 7:30 PM

“Sasuke arrives at the Tatar Institute of Astronomy, an old astronomical observatory in the “Land of Redakku” to save Naruto, who is ill. In this place isolated from the rest of the world, for some reason, agates, a type of “dragon beast” that is supposed to be extinct, roam about, and the prisoners are forced to do hard labor with this dragon beast as their watchdog.

The prisoners were forced to work hard with this dragon beast as their watchdog. Sasuke, who has infiltrated the institute as one of the prisoners, tries to find a clue to a cure based on an ancient record that the Rikudosennin, the founder of the Ninshu sect, who was once afflicted with the same disease as Naruto, cured his illness in this place. He was trying to find a clue to a cure.” – Episode 282 Story, via official website.

The new episode will also feature the new opening and ending songs, ‘Shukumen’ by Asian Kung-Fu Generations and ‘See You Again’ by Humbledders, respectively.

“When I was in elementary school, the first CD my parents bought me was the NARUTO Best Hits Collection. I hope NARUTO and BORUTO fans will enjoy it as well.” – Humbledders comment, via official website.

BORUTO EPISODE 282 SCREENSHOTS! SASUKE RETSUDEN EPISODE 1 – SASUKE WITH THE SHARINGAN?! #Boruto pic.twitter.com/q3yHqJvKYf — Abdul Zoldyck (@Abdul_S17) January 6, 2023

