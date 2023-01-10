Will Scooby-Doo be in the New Velma show?

The new Scooby-Doo spinoff show Velma is on its way, and hearing the news of its arrival, everyone is restless to know if Scooby-Doo is there in the new animated show.

The Scooby-Doo franchise came into existence in 1969 with its very first animated show, and it did not take much time to become popular among pop culture fans. Since then, the franchise has given us several animated series, crossover episodes, theatrical productions, and comics.

Even though the animated series was originally started several years ago, it is still considered one of the most popular shows of all time that can be watched numerous times. So, let’s find out whether Scooby Doo, the heart of the franchise, will appear in the upcoming series.

Will Scooby-Doo appear in Velma?

Unfortunately, the beloved pet dog Scooby-Doo won’t be there in the new Velma show. At NY Comic Con, the show’s showrunner Charlie Grandy revealed the saddening news. He also justified the decision by saying that he did not feel it right to make Scooby appear in an adult show.

As we know that Scooby-Doo has been a family-friendly franchise from the start, but the new adult show that will come on HBO Max in a few hours is inclined more toward adults. That means the series will show a mature level of humor and a cast we have never seen before.

What is the storyline of Velma?

Velma shows what life the smarty pants Velma – aka the mystery solver – was leading before joining Mystery Incorporated. Besides her, the series will also show the other prominent characters from the evergreen franchise. Moreover, as this is an adult-centered series, it will definitely have some brutal scenes that we haven’t seen in any other spin-off of Scooby-Doo.

The official synopsis of the series reads as follows:

VELMA is an adult animated comedy series telling the origin story of Velma Dinkley, the unsung and underappreciated brains of the Scooby-Doo Mystery Inc. gang. This original and humorous spin unmasks the complex and colorful past of one of America’s most beloved mystery solvers.