Anime & Comics

Vinland Saga Season 2 Episode 4 Release date and Date

By Aparna Ukil

Einar from Vinland Saga Season 2
CREDIT- Mappa official youtube channel

Vinland Saga Season 2 is ongoing, and so far, MAPPA, the new studio that has undertaken the production of the anime series, has given us three incredible episodes. Now, everyone is eager for the release of episode 4 of the latest season, and here’s all you need to know about the upcoming episode’s release schedule.

In the second season, we’ve seen the lost side of Thorfinn, who, after the death of Askeladd, has now accepted his life as an enslaved person. However, there’s someone else who’s now forming up to be the new motivation source for our beloved protagonist, and everyone is eager to see Thorfinn’s relationship progress with Einar.

Vinland Saga | Season 2 Official Trailer 3 | Crunchyroll

BridTV
11733
Vinland Saga | Season 2 Official Trailer 3 | Crunchyroll
https://i.ytimg.com/vi/6pX93dXfH9s/hqdefault.jpg
1215492
1215492
center
32600

When Does Vinland Saga Season 2 Episode 4 Come Out?

Episode 4 of Vinland Saga Season 2 is scheduled to release worldwide on Monday, January 30th, 2023, or January 31st, 2023, depending on your region. Crunchyroll will stream the upcoming episode exclusively at 12:30 A.M. JST (Japan Timing) on January 31st; however, the release date will be January 30th for several International viewers because of the time difference. Anyway, here’s the exact release schedule you need to follow for different regions:

  • Pacific Timing- 8:30 A.M (January 30th)
  • Central Timing- 10:30 A.M (January 30th)
  • Eastern Timing- 11:30 A.M (January 30th)
  • Greenwich Mean Time- 4:30 A.M (January 30th)
  • Central European Time- 5:30 A.M (January 30th
  • Indian Standard Time- 10:00 P.M (January 30th)
  • Philippine Time- 12:30 A.M (January 31st)
  • Australian Time- 3:00 AM (January 31st)

Thorfinn To Spar Snake in Episode 4 of Vinland Saga Season 2

In the previous episode, we saw Snake, the head of the Ketil’s form guards, coming to Thorfinn’s rescue. He, in a single punch, knocked out the guy who was assaulting Thorfinn for being a slave. However, he was also impressed with the fact that Thorfinn didn’t even flinch after getting so many deadly cuts from the sword. It seems like Snake will want to fight Thorfinn to test his physical and mental prowess, so he’ll likely challenge Thorfinn for a fair fight, as indicated by the preview of the next episode.

In the teaser, we can see Thorfinn landing a kick on Snake, so it seems like our beloved protagonist will accept Snake’s challenge as well. It’s no wonder every Vinland Saga fan is excited about the upcoming episode, as they’ll get to see Thorfinn fight after waiting for years.

Have something to tell us about this article?
Let us know
or Comment Below

Gaming Trailers

More Like This
Fortnite | Anime Legends Pack Launch Trailer
Latest Trailers
Disney Heroes | Battle Mode Animated Trailer
Aparna Ukil
@UkilAparna

Aparna is an Entertainment writer at Forever Geek who loves everything about K-Dramas and Anime. Besides these, she also enjoys watching the latest TV shows and movies, explicitly falling under the horror genre. She started her professional journey in the retail industry, but her admiration for films and TV shows pulled her into the field of Entertainment writing. She began her writing career by working for Otakukart, Sportskeeda, and Game Revolution before getting an opportunity to write for Forever Geek. When she's not writing, she can be either found exploring new cafes in the town or trying out a different brand of Red Wine.

Read more of Aparna's articles

Got a tip?

Let us know