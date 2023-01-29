Vinland Saga Season 2 Episode 4 Release date and Date

Vinland Saga Season 2 is ongoing, and so far, MAPPA, the new studio that has undertaken the production of the anime series, has given us three incredible episodes. Now, everyone is eager for the release of episode 4 of the latest season, and here’s all you need to know about the upcoming episode’s release schedule.

In the second season, we’ve seen the lost side of Thorfinn, who, after the death of Askeladd, has now accepted his life as an enslaved person. However, there’s someone else who’s now forming up to be the new motivation source for our beloved protagonist, and everyone is eager to see Thorfinn’s relationship progress with Einar.

When Does Vinland Saga Season 2 Episode 4 Come Out?

Episode 4 of Vinland Saga Season 2 is scheduled to release worldwide on Monday, January 30th, 2023, or January 31st, 2023, depending on your region. Crunchyroll will stream the upcoming episode exclusively at 12:30 A.M. JST (Japan Timing) on January 31st; however, the release date will be January 30th for several International viewers because of the time difference. Anyway, here’s the exact release schedule you need to follow for different regions:

Pacific Timing- 8:30 A.M (January 30th)

Central Timing- 10:30 A.M (January 30th)

Eastern Timing- 11:30 A.M (January 30th)

Greenwich Mean Time- 4:30 A.M (January 30th)

Central European Time- 5:30 A.M (January 30th

Indian Standard Time- 10:00 P.M (January 30th)

Philippine Time- 12:30 A.M (January 31st)

Australian Time- 3:00 AM (January 31st)

Thorfinn To Spar Snake in Episode 4 of Vinland Saga Season 2

In the previous episode, we saw Snake, the head of the Ketil’s form guards, coming to Thorfinn’s rescue. He, in a single punch, knocked out the guy who was assaulting Thorfinn for being a slave. However, he was also impressed with the fact that Thorfinn didn’t even flinch after getting so many deadly cuts from the sword. It seems like Snake will want to fight Thorfinn to test his physical and mental prowess, so he’ll likely challenge Thorfinn for a fair fight, as indicated by the preview of the next episode.

New episode of #VINLANDSAGA Season 2 drops tomorrow.



Simulcast Platforms: Crunchyroll & Netflix. pic.twitter.com/HujKhbpJfs — Vinland Saga World (@VinlandWorld) January 29, 2023

In the teaser, we can see Thorfinn landing a kick on Snake, so it seems like our beloved protagonist will accept Snake’s challenge as well. It’s no wonder every Vinland Saga fan is excited about the upcoming episode, as they’ll get to see Thorfinn fight after waiting for years.