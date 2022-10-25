Vinland Saga Season 2: Release date and Where to Watch

Vinland Saga Season 2 receives a release date via its brand new trailer, and here’s everything you need to know about it.

Vinland Saga Season 1 aired in 2019, and fans have been waiting for its second season since then. The Anime takes place in a Viking culture, making it interesting, especially for fans who love watching historical anime. The well-developed characters and the intense fight scenes make it even more worth watching. Moreover, the anime’s worth was seen in the 6th Anime Trending Awards, where it won the Anime of the Year award.

The second season of the anime is directed by Shuhei Yabuta and written by Hiroshi Seko. Apart from them, the new season of the anime will see the return of several other staff members who were involved in the first season. However, this season, Mappa will be the animator instead of WIT studio (History is repeating itself).

TV anime series “VINLAND SAGA SEASON 2”



Coming soon on Netflix, Crunchyroll and more…

The trailer using the opening song "River" by Anonymouz is now available on MAPPA official YouTube channel!



Trailer? https://t.co/rtwfHu0AHs#VINLAND_SAGA #MAPPA pic.twitter.com/aQCJo1SlJk — MAPPA (@MAPPA_Info) October 24, 2022

When does Vinland Saga Season 2 Release?

As revealed in the latest trailer, Vinland Saga Season 2 will release on January 9, 2023. Moreover, it’s also revealed that the series will get released on Crunchyroll and Netflix for fans based outside Japan. The first season was always underrated because it was released on Prime Video, which, obviously, isn’t a place where anime fans look for new anime shows. So, it’s understandable why MAPPA is opting for the change in streaming platforms.

The official website has also revealed the Japanese release timings for the upcoming season:

Tokyo MX: 12:30 AM ~ 1:00 AM

BS11: 12:30 AM ~ 1:00 AM

AT-X: 8:00 PM ~ 8:30 PM

????: 12:30 AM ~ 1:00 AM

Vinland Saga Season 2 trailer also comes with the opening theme song ‘River.’ You can have a look at the trailer below:

It’s been one year after the events of Season 1, and the trailer for the second season shows the main protagonist Thorfinn still working as a slave in Denmark. Thorfinn failed in avenging his father’s death from Askeladd, so he lost all hope. There comes a new entry, Einar, who helps Thorfinn find a purpose in life. Moreover, the trailer also shows King Canute the Great, a familiar face from the previous season.