Season 2 part 2 of Record of Ragnarok was released on Netflix recently, and while people focus on the anime, we are here to give you a little sneak peek of what happens behind the scenes.

Record of Ragnarok has managed to steal hearts ever since it was first released on Netflix. What was originally a Warner Bros production, is now being produced by the Yumeta Company. While the story beautifully captures the war between God and humans, there is also a love story that plays behind the scenes.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for Record of Ragnarok anime and manga.

Voice actors behind two Record of Ragnarok characters are engaged

Manga readers will be aware of the character of Hades, a Greek deity who is set to go against Qin Shi Huang in the seventh round, and Beelzebub, a deity who goes against Nikola Tesla in the eighth and final round.

The English voice actors for Hades (J. Michael Tatum) and Beelzebub (Brandon McInnis) are engaged in real life. Anime fans will get to see a glimpse of these characters in part 2, but their main fights are set to take place in the new season.

A look at their relationship

Brandon and Michael first met each other in 2010 while they were attending an anime convention in Kansas City. Opening up about their relationship, the pair revealed in an interview that they first started as friends.

However, Brandon had to move to Japan shortly after that as he took up a job opportunity there. While the two were away, various instances made them realize that they are better off being together. Ultimately, Brandon decided to move back to the US and the two started their relationship.

Fast forward to October 2018, Brandon decided to pop the big question while they were in Paris. He thought that proposing in front of a Shakespeare and Company bookstore that was right across Notre Dame would be the perfect setting, and he was not wrong. Michael was quick to say yes to his question. The pair have shared their proposal video with the fans and are still going strong to this day.

How many episodes are in part 2 of Record of Ragnarok?

Part 2 of Record of Ragnarok only has five episodes. All these episodes are going to focus on Buddha’s fight as he decides to go against the Gods and stand with humanity.

At the moment, a release date for season 3 has not been announced.

