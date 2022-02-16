Wanda tricks fans with fake outdoor scene in Multiverse of Madness trailer

The Marvel fandom is still hard at work combing through the latest Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness trailer with a fine-tooth comb, in order to spot the smallest detail that could hint at the sequel’s direction.

One parallel spotted during the second trailer contradicts a meeting between Wanda Maximoff and Doctor Strange during the first trailer and we provide proof that the Scarlet Witch fooled the sorcerer supreme and the viewers.

Directed by The Evil Dead’s Sam Raimi, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will cross dimensions and introduce characters beyond our wildest imagination, reuniting Benedict Cumberbatch’s titular sorcerer with Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, and Chiwetel Ejiofor, whilst introducing Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez.

Multiverse of Madness trailer one

The first teaser trailer for Doctor Strange 2 arrived as the final end-credits scene for Spider-Man: No Way Home, inviting giddy fans – after seeing the three Spider-Men reunite – on a cosmic and frankly crazy journey through the Multiverse.

This trailer also welcomed back Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff, who we last saw in WandaVision bewitching the town of Westview as part of her grieving process after Vision died.

One scene, in particular, showed Wanda reuniting with Stephen Strange in a green opening dotted with white trees, as the latter asked Wanda what she knew about the Multiverse.

Second trailer confirms Wanda’s illusion

The second trailer, adding tonnes more content to drool over, showed the same rendezvous between Stephen and Wanda, however, a similar scene later on in the trailer delivered a wait-a-moment occurrence.

Once it was revealed that Wanda’s Scarlet Witch would play a villain in the sequel, we saw another interaction take place between Stephen and Wanda as they stood in a red, barren expanse with the latter wearing her Scarlet Witch get-up instead.

Stephen is actually wearing the same outfit – a jacket, shirt, and scarf – that he wore during the original rendezvous scene in the first trailer, suggesting that the serene greenery of the first outdoor scene was an illusion orchestrated by Scarlet Witch, when in fact, they are both talking in the wasteland.

Wanda Maximoff’s end may be nigh

With Scarlet Witch turning to the dark side and carrying a heavy complex that desperately needs resolve, fans are already preparing for the possible death of Wanda Maximoff.

Wanda has sadly had every place she ever called home ripped away from her: Sokovia, the Avengers Compound, her relationship with Vision. Stating to Stephen, “You break the rules and become the hero. I do it and I become the enemy. That doesn’t seem fair,” Wanda speaks truth in response to the cruel nature of her life and her arc may be leading down a path she cannot come back from.

Nevertheless, Wanda Maximoff stans are adamant that they will riot if Multiverse of Madness is the end for her, as we believe there is still so much more to see of her as the strongest source of power in the MCU.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters May 6, 2022.